The Pritzker Administration Announces The Recipients Of The Illinois Fire Department COVID-19 Relief Grant

SPRINGFIELD - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) today announced the recipients of the one-time Illinois Fire Department COVID-19 Relief Grant. A total of 36 Illinois Fire Departments will receive over $316,000 thousand dollars in funding. Under this one-time grant opportunity, eligible Illinois fire departments could receive up to $15,000 in order to make up for lost donation revenues stemming from their inability to host local fundraising events during the periods of quarantines in 2020. These fundraising events include pancake breakfasts and spaghetti dinners, and pay for necessities like fuel for fire trucks, utilities, and insurance.