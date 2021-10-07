Why are gas prices rising and what will it mean for households and energy firms?

BOSTON (CBS) — The average price of gas in Massachusetts rose sharply in the past week, according to AAA. The cost per gallon went up 9 cents, averaging at $3.19 per gallon. That’s still below the national average, which rose 7 cents to reach $3.27 a gallon. Crude oil is getting more expensive, and AAA says that’s the reason for more pain at the pump in the United States. “The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “And last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further also helped boost gas prices by tightening the supply.” The average cost of gas in Massachusetts has risen 11 cents in the past month and is $1.08 higher than what it was in October of 2020.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO