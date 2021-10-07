‘He is a monster’: Former Jacksonville officer sentenced to 20 years for sex crimes against children
A former Jacksonville police officer who pleaded guilty to sex crimes was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison, plus another 20 years of probation as a sexual predator. Matthew Butler, 42, pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted capital sexual battery involving two separate survivors. A third charge involving a third survivor was resolved and incorporated into the plea agreement, the State Attorney’s Office said in a news release.news.wjct.org
