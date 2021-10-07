40+ Memes to Assuage Our Mortal Pain
If it feels like the weight of the world is hanging onto your shoulders, and that happiness or fulfillment is a thing of the past, it's probably time for to take a nice long break. Press pause on your soul-sucking work. Say "No" when that codependent friend wants to hang out. And for the love of god, stop doomscrolling. We're usually of mind that nothing matters, but even if you still care about anything, these memes will help lift your spirit and help you feel, a bit more, well, carefree. Self care and healing can be whatever you want, even simply scrolling through a variety of funny pics until you happily pass out.cheezburger.com
