Piëch GT lands a WLTP range of 500 kilometers

The electric auto manufacturer called Piëch has revealed a refined version of the Mark Zero electric sports car it revealed in 2019. The car is called the Piëch GT and has entered its trial phase. The vehicle is fully electric and has a WLTP driving range of 500 kilometers.

In addition to an impressively long driving range, the GT (PDF) also charges very quickly able to reach 80 percent capacity in eight minutes using any CCS2 fast-charging station. Even faster charging is possible using a special charger developed by TGOOD able to charge the car to 80 percent in less than five minutes.

The impressive battery utilized by the GT has compact pouch cells providing improved thermal management and allowing the car to meet its targeted curb weight of under 1800 kilograms. Its weight combined with the 603 horsepower from three electric motors makes the car very quick.

Piëch says the car can reach 100 kph and less than three seconds. The powertrain has three electric motors with one synchronous motor making 150 kW at the front axle. There are two electric motors at the rear axle producing 150 kW each. The battery is housed in the central channel with some components over the rear axle.

That arrangement allows the car to have impressive balance. The company also says that type of battery packaging provides a low sitting position typical of a sports car and improved handling. Piëch expects the GT to enter production for prototypes before the end of 2022. Another batch of prototypes is expected in 2023, assuming testing goes well. Currently, the company is targeting full series production to begin in 2024. It’s unclear how much the vehicle might cost once it enters series production.