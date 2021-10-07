CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost gets a new Stealth Edition appearance package

By Alvin Reyes
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3piJC0_0cK5EdWy00

Ford is lining up some more goodies for the 2022 Mustang EcoBoost. The new Stealth Edition appearance package is available for the Mustang EcoBoost Premium model. The package includes a more aggressive exterior kit like 19-inch Ebony Black aluminum wheels, black mirror caps, clear LED taillight covers (derived from the Mustang Ice White appearance package), and a new high-performance rear wing.

The model year 2022 is the first time for Mustang EcoBoost to receive Ford’s Stealth Edition package. The menacing vibe continues inside with matte and gloss black trimmings on the instrument panel and illuminated treadplates. Available paint colors include Shadow Black, Atlas Blue, Carbonized Gray, and Dark Matter. “The black accents really give the car a whole new persona, sinister and sporty all at once,” said Jim Owens, Mustang brand marketing manager.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRi3p_0cK5EdWy00

Under the hood lies the same 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. The available performance package raises the power output to 332 horses and throws in better brakes, sport suspension, and a shorter rear differential gear ratio, among other things.

Ford has also unveiled the 2022 California Special for the Mustang GT V8 model. Available for the Mustang GT fastback and convertible, the California Special adds vintage-inspired styling cues and a couple of performance enhancements. “Mustang owners have always loved personalizing their ride, and these new flavors of Mustang are ready to inspire and excite new enthusiasts,” continued Owens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48v9S5_0cK5EdWy00

The new Mustang GT California Special gets rear fender scoops, side racing stripes, and a blacked-out front grille with a honeycomb mesh and GT/CS badging similar to the original Cali Special from 1968. In addition, the trunk also gets a California Special badge in black and red script. Other goodies include 19-inch machined alloy wheels, a strut tower brace with Cali Special badging, a larger front splitter, a performance rear wing, and a spoiler delete for convertible models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iYrsO_0cK5EdWy00

In addition, the Mustang GT Cali Special is also available with the GT Performance Package. The package includes staggered 19×9 and 19×9.5 performance wheels wrapped in Pirelli summer tires, Brembo six-piston front brakes, heavy-duty front springs, a Torsen limited-slip differential, and new software tuning for the stability control and power steering. Also standard is a front sub-frame V-brace, a larger tubular rear sway bar, and a bespoke strut tower brace to improve handling and stability further.

Of course, the Ford Mustang GT gets a 5.0-liter V8 engine with 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. The standard gearbox is a six-speed manual, but you can opt for the optional 10-speed automatic if you prefer fiddling with a lever instead of a stick.

The 2022 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Stealth Edition and Mustang GT California Special will arrive at US dealerships in early 2022, but the order books will open near the end of this year. Pricing remains forthcoming.

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Rival Chevy Camaro To End Production In 2023: Report

While the Ford Mustang is alive and doing quite well, its chief rival – the Chevy Camaro – has faced declining sales for years, which has spawned rumors of its eventual demise. Now, GM Authority is reporting that the Camaro is indeed on its last leg, as General Motors plans on discontinuing the long-running model following the 2024 model year.
CARS
Autoblog

2021 Ford Mustang RTR Series 1 limited to 500 units

Two years ago, RTR and Ford Performance collaborated on a Mustang RTR Series 1 that was limited to 500 units. The partners have done it again for 2021. RTR founder Vaughn Gittin, Jr. announced a new run of 500 'Stangs for any eager "fun-haver" wanting a pony car with a bit more bite care of a Ford Performance suspension upgrade and some custom aesthetics. The whole shebang even costs the same now as it did in 2019.
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ourcommunitynow.com

1973 Ford Mustang Grandé: The Mustang Brougham

In fact, should you mention certain Mustangs to certain Mustang owners, you may cause them to grow pale and run away. Mustang II! Mustang Grandé! Mustang Ghia! Mustang L! Mustangs with six-cylinder engines and wheel covers!
CARS
Fudzilla

Ford recalls 5,000 Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs

The pro-Musk press are having a field day with the news because Ford dared to mock Tesla for having the same problem a year ago. The question is why electric vehicles seem ot have issues with the roof and windscreens falling off. The automaker just issued two recalls in Canada,...
CARS
CBS Detroit

Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E For Windshield, Sunroof Issues

(CBS DETROIT) – A consumer alert tonight for Ford Mustang owners, the automaker is recalling the Mustang Mach-E over windshield and sunroof issues. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicle’s windshields or panoramic sunroof may detach, increasing the risk of crashing. This affects about 38,000 Mach-E’s built...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Owens
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac CT4 Gets New Radiant Package

The 2022 Cadillac CT4 arrives as the third model year for the luxury sedan, introducing a few changes and updates over the preceding 2021 model year. Among these is a new Radiant Package that adds several exterior styling upgrades. The new Radiant Package for the 2022 Cadillac CT4 is tagged...
CARS
thedrive

Watch the Ford Mustang Mach-E Flub the Moose Test

When it comes to handling emergency maneuvers, the Ford Mustang Mach-E leaves something to be desired. The Ford Mustang Mach-E has found many fans since its launch for the 2021 model year. Since then, it's faced some controversy around its drag performance, and now, its performance in the moose test. It seems the Mustang Mach-E may not live up to the dynamic capabilities of its competitors, as reported by Ford Authority.
CARS
pinalcentral.com

Haire: Ford Mustang Mach-E electric proves popular

The Mach-E is Ford’s all-new electric vehicle. Since this uses the same name as the gas-powered Mustang car, it will be marketed as an SUV to separate the two for marketing purposes. But this is one SUV that is unlikely to be driven off road. In addition to the name, both share the traditional triple-slotted taillights and horse emblem on the outer body panels.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang#The Mustang#Shadow Black#Atlas Blue#Carbonized Gray#Cali
Carscoops

Ford Mustang Mach-E Getting A Slight Boost In Range For 2022MY

The order guide for the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E has surfaced online, revealing a handful of changes for the updated model. Order books for the updated Mustang Mach-E officially opened on September 27, 2021 and it has been confirmed that the usable capacity of standard range models now sits at 70 kWh, as opposed to 68 kWh of 2021 model year models. Similarly, the useable capacity of extended range models has jumped to 91 kWh, up from 88 kWh.
BUYING CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford ‘Mustang’ Mach-E Passes Police Assessment

Ford Motor Co. has announced that the Mustang Mach-E it sent off to tackle the Michigan State Police 2022 model year evaluation has passed, which is likely to bode well for the possibility of future fleet sales. But let’s not put the cart before the proverbial horse just yet. While Ford has had a long and fruitful history furnishing quality police vehicles, it has also offered up models that later required your author to do some research to figure out what “pursuit-rated” actually means.
MICHIGAN STATE
Roanoke Times

2010 Blue Ford Mustang GT ROUSH 427R

CARFAX One-Owner. Blue 2010 Ford Mustang GT ROUSH 427R RWD 5-Speed 4.6L V8 r, ROUSH 427R, 4.6L V8. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
CNET

Ford's Mustang Mach-E SUV gets tail-happy, fails Swedish moose test

We've made no secret of the fact that we like the Ford Mustang Mach-E. It's handsome, reasonably priced, offers good range, plenty of practicality and it's fun to drive. That last quality, though, might be the source of some grief for Mach-E owners in the event that they need to quickly swerve to avoid a large object like a moose (or møøse, if you happen to be a member of Monty Python).
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang And Ford Transit Production Cut Next Week

Ford’s production has taken a massive hit throughout most of 2021, as is the case with all other automakers. The semiconductor chip shortage is mostly to blame, forcing automakers to temporarily pause production at virtually every plant in existence for weeks at a time. Now, FoMoCo is once again announcing a pair of production pauses as we enter a new month, this time pertaining to the 2021 Ford Mustang and Ford Transit, according to Reuters.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

US: Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales At 5,580 In Q3 2021

Ford brand reports 148,967 vehicle sales in September (down 17.5% year-over-year) and 1,331,542 year-to-date (down 6.7%). The rate of decline is lower, which suggests that maybe the semiconductor supply situation is improving. Sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - increased 92% to 9,150 (a new record).
ECONOMY
SlashGear

SlashGear

28K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy