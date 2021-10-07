CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Island City man charged for beating young woman, forcing her into prostitution

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a Long Island City man has been arraigned on an indictment in which he is charged with sex trafficking, promoting prostitution, assault, and related charges for the alleged sex trafficking of a young woman in Brooklyn and elsewhere. District...

Comments / 6

 

