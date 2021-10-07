Long Island City man charged for beating young woman, forcing her into prostitution

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Patrick J. Freaney, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the United States Secret Service (“Secret Service”), announced today the unsealing of an Indictment charging 11 defendants with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft, in connection with their involvement in laundering millions of dollars in proceeds derived from business email compromises and romance fraud schemes. Nine defendants were arrested today in the District of New Jersey and the Eastern District of New York, and will be presented this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in the Southern District of New York. One defendant was arrested in the Southern District of Texas, and will be presented today in that district’s federal court. One defendant remains at large.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO