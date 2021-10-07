Halloween events in Janesville & Milton this month

JANESVILLE & TOWN OF MILTON

Many family-friendly Halloween events in Janesville and Milton are set to spook and satisfy citizens.

JANESVILLE

Skelly’s Corn Maze & Fall Festival: This maze and festival attraction will be ongoing from Oct. 4-31. The corn maze is $8 and the wagon ride is $5. A combo of both costs $9.50. Children aged 3 and under are free.

Skelly’s Farm Market is located at 2713 S. Hayner Rd. in Janesville. For more information, call 608-757-1200.

Enchanted Forest & Hollywood Hayride: This community event is made for families with young kids. The Enchanted Forest is a self-guided walk through scenes from famous fairy tales and nursery rhymes. The Hollywood Hayride features scenes from popular movies and TV shows. Characters may even get into the wagons with visitors.

This event will be held Oct. 13-16; on Wednesday and Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The cost of the forest is $3 per child and $2 per adult, and the hayride is $3 per person.

Palmer Park is located at 2501 Palmer Dr. in Janesville. For any questions, call 608-755-3030.

Spooktacular Drive-In Family Night: The Hedberg Public Library will host in its parking lot a special movie night for families from 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 26. A game of trivia will precede the movie.

Want a say in which movie is shown? Then vote for one of several choices on the library's website, hedbergpubliclibrary.org, from Sep. 27-Oct. 8. The library is located at 316 S. Main St. in Janesville and it’s phone is 608-758-6600.

Trick or Treat Downtown: Downtown Janesville, Inc. will hold trick or treating downtown from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 30.

The event will begin at the Janesville Farmers Market in the Town Square. From there, participants can take the trolley around downtown. Orange and black balloons will be near each business where trick or treating is welcome. For more information, email info@downtownjanesville.com.

Trick-Or-Treat times in Janesville: Trick-or-treating hours in Janesville will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m Sunday, Oct. 31, Halloween night. Those who wish to participate in giving out candy should leave their front porch lights on.

MILTON

Milton KOA Halloween Events: The Milton KOA Holiday campground is putting on Halloween-related activities three weekends in a row: Oct. 8-11, Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 22-24.

The activities include pumpkin painting, a costume parade, site decorating, trick or treating to various campsites and a haunted barn. Adults, kids and pets are welcome.

Milton KOA is located at 872 E. State Rd 59 in Milton. For more information, call 608-868-4141.

Costumes & Cocktails: The Milton Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) will be hosting an event that combines wine, shopping and Halloween fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 23. The event will feature 20 different stops at shops and wineries serving cocktails and mocktails.

The buses will leave at 10 a.m. from the MACC office, 144 Merchant Ave. MACC encourages participants to dress up in their best Halloween costumes for chances to win prizes. For more information, call MACC at 608-868-6222.

Halloween Trivia: Timber Hill Winery will host a Halloween trivia night from 6-7 p.m., Oct. 29, to kick off a festive weekend. The winery is located at 1223 Storrs Lake Rd. in Milton. More information can be found at timberhillwinery.com.

Trick-or-Treat times in Milton: According to the City of Milton’s website, Halloween trick-or-treating hours will be 3-6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31.