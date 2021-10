MAUMEE, OH – On 10/13/21 at approximately 1:01 am a Maumee Police Officer, while on routine patrol, discovered a vehicle crashed into an unoccupied maintenance building at the Lucas County Rec Center, 2901 Key St in Maumee. The vehicle and building sustained heavy damage. The only occupant of the vehicle was the driver, Kim Hicks age 56 of Toledo, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Maumee Fire personnel. The crash was not witnessed and it’s cause is unknown at this time.

MAUMEE, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO