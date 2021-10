ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a methamphetamine distribution ring in greater Minnesota. According to court documents, Jonathan Stuart Listrom, 35, of Circle Pines, conspired with his co-defendant Steven Leroy Johnson, 53, of Glenwood, to sell methamphetamine in the Alexandria area. On August 25, 2019, law enforcement arrested Johnson in Alexandria on an outstanding warrant and found 240 grams of methamphetamine in his vehicle. On August 27, 2019, law enforcement arrested Listrom in Alexandria with 886 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine that he intended to distribute to Johnson. On January 23, 2020, Listrom was arrested again with approximately 70 grams of methamphetamine.

