STOCKTON, CA – On October 8, 2021, at 11:26 p.m., Stockton Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7600 block of Pacific Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a 45-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter was described as a white male adult.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO