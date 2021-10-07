CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old surfer girl rescues three men caught in Jersey Shore rip current

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ – Kayla Smith, 16, of Point Pleasant is being hailed as a hero after she rescued three men caught in a rip current off the beach in nearby Bayhead. Smith even got a shout out from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, “A huge shout out to Point Pleasant’s Kayla Smith, whose heroic efforts saved the lives of three men caught in a rip current offshore in Bay Head last week. With her board, Kayla dove into the ocean and brought all three men back safely to shore.”

