Philadelphia teens lead police on chase that ended in crash near Jackson’s Six Flags Great Adventure

STOCKTON, CA – Two victims, a female, 36, and male, 37, were in the area to meet a buyer of their French Bull Dog, who they had met online. The victims were speaking with two of the suspects when a third suspect approached them armed with a firearm. The suspect pointed a firearm at the victims and demanded their dog. The suspects fled on foot in an unknown direction with the dog. The suspects are identified as two black males in their 20’s and a black female.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO