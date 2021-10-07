Philadelphia teens lead police on chase that ended in crash near Jackson’s Six Flags Great Adventure
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Monday, October 4, 2021, at 8:44 pm, Police Officers Christopher Brown and Michael DeBlasi were on patrol on Monmouth Road (Rt. 537) when they observed two vehicles parked at the entrance ramp to go into Six Flags Great Adventure. The park was not open and the gates to the entrance were closed preventing the cars from entering the ramp and they were observed parked but facing oncoming traffic.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
