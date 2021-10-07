Carte Blanche Is a Canvas for Creativity, Both in Its Tasting Menus and Bakery

The Lower Greenville husband-and-wife operation is a unique exercise in ambition, both during the day and night. It’s not easy to open a tasting-menu restaurant, certainly not in these times of beleaguered staffing and especially not in a city that, historically, has not had many and, notoriously, does not really understand them. But that’s what Amy and Casey La Rue did in June, bringing their Carte Blanche to the former Mudsmith space on Lower Greenville. To up the ante, it’s a bakery, too.