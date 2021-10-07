Every time in the past 3+ decades when this

Happens, debt ceiling approaches, fear of defaulting on debt, every time there's an article JUST like this one. And all I can do is shake my head. "The World is Questioning Washington's Competence"? Yep, always reads something like that. As if a failure to lift our debt ceiling and print more money is a sign of our incompetence. I mean running up $30 trillion in debt, never balancing a budget, HAVING to raise the debt ceiling, dozens of times, over decades, and NEVER cutting spending....as if THAT is not a sign of incompetence? Short of cutting spending, a default would actually be the second most competent thing Washington could do, and that's sad. HITTING the debt ceiling, THAT is incompetence. Hitting it a dozen or more times, THAT is incompetence. Never balancing a budget, THAT's incompetence. It's not like the freaking thing is amazingly well run and competent, and then ONLY becomes stupid when they don't raise the debt ceiling, as they reach it over, and over, and over, and over, and over, and over......again. Kicking the can down the road for 3 decades or more, THAT is incompetence.