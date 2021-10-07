CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Every time in the past 3+ decades when this

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappens, debt ceiling approaches, fear of defaulting on debt, every time there's an article JUST like this one. And all I can do is shake my head. "The World is Questioning Washington's Competence"? Yep, always reads something like that. As if a failure to lift our debt ceiling and print more money is a sign of our incompetence. I mean running up $30 trillion in debt, never balancing a budget, HAVING to raise the debt ceiling, dozens of times, over decades, and NEVER cutting spending....as if THAT is not a sign of incompetence? Short of cutting spending, a default would actually be the second most competent thing Washington could do, and that's sad. HITTING the debt ceiling, THAT is incompetence. Hitting it a dozen or more times, THAT is incompetence. Never balancing a budget, THAT's incompetence. It's not like the freaking thing is amazingly well run and competent, and then ONLY becomes stupid when they don't raise the debt ceiling, as they reach it over, and over, and over, and over, and over, and over......again. Kicking the can down the road for 3 decades or more, THAT is incompetence.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Hannity: Biden planning aid to Taliban as the economy tanks, Americans show disapproval with anti-Joe chants

President Biden and his administration are planning to send American taxpayer money to Afghanistan as the economy continues to tank back home with record inflation, gas prices rising, and supply-chain chaos, Sean Hannity said Tuesday during his opening monologue – adding that many Americans are beginning to publicly show their frustration with the White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will Another Relief Payment Happen This Year?

(CBS Detroit) —  The pandemic goes on well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant continues to cause positive cases among the unvaccinated, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have...
BUSINESS
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
92.9 Jack FM

Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Debt#Tiggity#American
Shore News Network

For Nancy Pelosi, “taxing the rich” means giving the IRS access to bank accounts over $10,000

If you have more than $10,000 in your bank account, Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, you must be one of the rich and wealthy elites the Democrat party is making pay their fair share under Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. Under the current proposal, the IRS will be given access to view all transactions over $600 on accounts with $10,000 or more in them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for incendiary Twitter poll

Controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has posted a provocative message on Twitter, which some users have interpreted as a reckless call for civil war.The Georgia Republican posted a poll on Monday, asking her followers to vote on whether they thought America should “have a national divorce.”She offered three responses: “Yes, by R & D states”; “No, stay together;” and “Undecided.”As of Tuesday evening, almost half of the 44,293 respondents said the United States should divorce. Around 44% were against the idea and 10% were undecided.In a week where “civil war is coming” had been trending on Twitter, many accused...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
New Country 99.1

The 20 Towns That Suck The Most In Colorado

We love Colorado. In fact, it's always been one of my favorite places since the first time I stepped foot in the state nearly 20 years ago. But just like any other state, there are incredibly awesome spots and there are...some not so incredibly awesome spots. If you happen to...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
hngn.com

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy