The Great Resignation: Capturing Lawyers’ Workflows Before They Walk Out the Door
By Alex Babin, ZERØ
Law.com
5 days ago
These past few months have been labeled the “summer of the great resignation,” with many lawyers seeking out new positions or being lured to new firms or corporate legal departments amid ongoing salary wars, increased bonuses and alluring benefits packages. With this turmoil in the labor market and so many people walking out the door, law firms and corporations must increase their productivity and revenue while capturing their departing employees’ knowledge and best practices.
Lauren Melissa Alperstein of Boies Schiller Flexner. Courtesy photo. As the world adapts to a new normal, while still facing the daily challenges of living in a pandemic, it is important to remember that many communities are still struggling through the lasting effects of the COVID-19 crisis. In Broward County alone, thousands of residents in our most vulnerable communities are facing eviction, bankruptcy, unemployment and countless other legal challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Access to legal services for individuals in need is more important than ever.
Welcome back to Ahead of the Curve. I'm Zack Needles, editor-in-chief of Law.com, and I'll be your host for this week's look at innovation and notable developments in legal education. This week, we look at the controversy surrounding one of Eleventh Circuit Chief Judge William Pryor Jr.'s new clerks and...
Greenberg Traurig added shareholders specializing in intellectual property and environmental law. Brian Kelley has joined the firm’s intellectual property & technology and entertainment practices in the Los Angeles office from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips. Kelly focuses on product marketing and licensing strategies; structuring, negotiating, and documenting technology-based transactions; and negotiating outsourcing and other complex business relationships. He handles transactions health care and financial services to entertainment and digital media, retail, consumer products, distribution, government, and telecommunications.
As companies across the country back-peddle on their return to work plans, employees are left in limbo wondering what will happen next. And "The Great Wait" is costing employers millions of dollars, fueling "The Great Resignation," which some say is here to stay.
Senior U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth ordered D.C. correctional officials to appear in his court, saying they didn't comply with a prior order. Lamberth directed the officials to share medical information with U.S. marshals about a Jan. 6 defendant, Christopher Worrell. Worrell has a fractured finger and is seeking release,...
Brandon Fellows, representing himself, said on the stand he once included a New York state judge wife's phone number on a form to try and get a new judge. Fellows said he considered doing the same thing for the judge in his Jan. 6 case, Judge Trevor McFadden, but his attorney told him not to.
Lawyers pinpoint COVID safety challenges to co-working spaces with varying individual company protocols. Employment lawyers attribute low COVID contraction caseload to difficulty in providing causation. COVID contraction claims best sought through workers’ compensation system, per attorneys. The lawsuits aren’t flying, but it doesn’t mean litigators aren’t concerned, if their social...
Editor's note: Welcome to Silicon Legal, a regular column looking at the legal issues facing the technology industry and startups.
A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday refused to block New York City from enforcing a vaccine mandate for public school employees, rejecting claims that the policy had violated their religious rights. The decision, from U.S. District Judge Valarie E. Caproni of the Southern District of New York, denied a preliminary...
A federal judge in upstate New York issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday siding with a group of medical employees who say the state breached their constitutional rights by issuing a vaccine mandate without a religious exemption. The ruling from U.S. District Judge David Hurd is a legal setback for Gov....
Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here's the sign-up. DIVERSITY DEMAND - Competition for for diverse legal talent is fiercer than ever, and recruiters are facing new pressure to place candidates from underrepresented backgrounds at the law firms they call clients. As Law.com's Patrick Smith reports, that pressure is leading to a number of tricky questions for recruiters: whether to charge more for placing candidates from underrepresented groups who are in high demand; whether to accept more money for diverse recruits if firms are offering it; and, sometimes, whether they should even attempt to fulfill a firm's request for diverse hires given their pool of candidates and the interests of those candidates. Stephanie Biderman, partner at legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa, said she has seen some firms offer external recruiters a premium rate for sending over diverse recruits. "If this is one way for firms to say we are truly committed to improving our diversity, that's a good thing," she said. "It certainly doesn't get you all the way there, but I don't see it as such a terrible thing." But when it comes to recruiters actively charging firms more for diverse placements, Biderman's colleague Merle Vaughn, national law firm diversity practice head at MLA, expressed skepticism. "If a recruiter is asking to charge more for diverse recruits … To me that says the clients are talking to the wrong recruiter," Vaughn said, adding,. "If you need to charge more, then perhaps you aren't proficient in that area."
Marcia Longdon advises high net worth individuals on immigration and was Kingsley Napley’s first Black partner. For Black History Month she describes her harrowing journey into law after getting fed up with her brother being arrested because he was Black and then later experiencing racist abuse from clients. I grew...
Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Robert Anderson and Colonial Pipeline Company to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by the Hamilton Law Firm on behalf of Todd Rutledge. The case is 3:21-cv-18447, Rutledge v. Colonial Pipeline Company et al.
Dallas’ Ziegler Gardner Bell launched in June, a direct result of a group of lawyers reflecting on their careers while they hunkered down and worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic. “This crisis? We are really born from that. It woke us up,” member Bill Gardner said in describing how the...
From amped-up amenities to special accommodations for parents of young children, law firms are pulling out all the stops to ease the transition back to the office after a year-and-a-half away. But even these perks and policies, paired with more flexible hybrid work arrangements, may be failing to address the...
We know that Big Law trails behind the Big Four when it comes to experimenting with new methods and strategies. But the legal market is so dispersed that a traditional firm could take a similarly radical step.
Law firms aren't immune from a record pace of out-migration amongst employees that spans industries and continents, analysts say. Survey respondents say the root of the exodus is employees feeling disconnected, and that will exacerbate other challenges in the industry. Firm leaders say in-person gatherings can be a piece of...
There is still a long way to go to find out the long-term effects that COVID-19 will have on people's daily lives and on jobs. For now, it is evident that as the infections decrease, the pressure increases in different countries, to return to face-to-face work as soon as possible.
Back in 2008, I joined Google to stand up its legal operations function at a time when legal operations was a largely non-existent, undefined role. This career change came about when our country was in the midst of the Great Recession, and legal departments were feeling pressure from their CFOs to do things more efficiently and effectively. The financial constraints forced legal professionals to rethink how they were doing business.
Nationwide was hit with an insurance lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Law Offices of Jeffrey D. Diamond on behalf of 1294 Piedmont Apartments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-04161, 1294 Piedmont Apartments Owner LLC v. Nationwide General Insurance Company.
