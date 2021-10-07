CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Great Resignation: Capturing Lawyers’ Workflows Before They Walk Out the Door

By Alex Babin, ZERØ
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese past few months have been labeled the “summer of the great resignation,” with many lawyers seeking out new positions or being lured to new firms or corporate legal departments amid ongoing salary wars, increased bonuses and alluring benefits packages. With this turmoil in the labor market and so many people walking out the door, law firms and corporations must increase their productivity and revenue while capturing their departing employees’ knowledge and best practices.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Law.com

National Pro-Bono Week Encourages Lawyers to Give Back in a Pandemic World and Beyond

Lauren Melissa Alperstein of Boies Schiller Flexner. Courtesy photo. As the world adapts to a new normal, while still facing the daily challenges of living in a pandemic, it is important to remember that many communities are still struggling through the lasting effects of the COVID-19 crisis. In Broward County alone, thousands of residents in our most vulnerable communities are facing eviction, bankruptcy, unemployment and countless other legal challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Access to legal services for individuals in need is more important than ever.
ADVOCACY
Law.com

Ahead of the Curve: How Judges Hire Their Clerks Should Not Be a Mystery

Welcome back to Ahead of the Curve. I’m Zack Needles, editor-in-chief of Law.com, and I’ll be your host for this week’s look at innovation and notable developments in legal education. This week, we look at the controversy surrounding one of Eleventh Circuit Chief Judge William Pryor Jr.’s new clerks and...
U.S. POLITICS
Law.com

On the Move: Tracking the Ins and Outs of California Lawyers

Greenberg Traurig added shareholders specializing in intellectual property and environmental law. Brian Kelley has joined the firm’s intellectual property & technology and entertainment practices in the Los Angeles office from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips. Kelly focuses on product marketing and licensing strategies; structuring, negotiating, and documenting technology-based transactions; and negotiating outsourcing and other complex business relationships. He handles transactions health care and financial services to entertainment and digital media, retail, consumer products, distribution, government, and telecommunications.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrive Global

‘The Great Wait’ Amid ‘The Great Resignation’

As companies across the country back-peddle on their return to work plans, employees are left in limbo wondering what will happen next. And “The Great Wait” is costing employers millions of dollars, fueling “The Great Resignation,” which some say is here to stay. ‘The Great Resignation’. A recent study of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Workflows#Labor Market#Walking Out
Law.com

'Without a Mask, and Coughing': Lawyers Say Co-Working Spaces Don't Work for COVID-19 Safety

Lawyers pinpoint COVID safety challenges to co-working spaces with varying individual company protocols. Employment lawyers attribute low COVID contraction caseload to difficulty in providing causation. COVID contraction claims best sought through workers’ compensation system, per attorneys. The lawsuits aren’t flying, but it doesn’t mean litigators aren’t concerned, if their social...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Silicon Legal: Illinois Privacy Law Is One to Watch in New World of Biometrics

Editor’s note: Welcome to Silicon Legal, a regular column looking at the legal issues facing the technology industry and startups. Thanks for reading! We’d love your feedback, so please send thoughts and tips to Hugo Guzman at [email protected]. Follow Hugo on Twitter (@TrveHugoGuzman) and connect with him on LinkedIn.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Law.com

US Judge Upholds Challenge of NY Medical Workers, Blocking Vaccine Mandate

A federal judge in upstate New York issued a preliminary injunction Tuesday siding with a group of medical employees who say the state breached their constitutional rights by issuing a vaccine mandate without a religious exemption. The ruling from U.S. District Judge David Hurd is a legal setback for Gov....
LAW
Law.com

Will the New Normal Include Naptime?: The Morning Minute

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. DIVERSITY DEMAND - Competition for for diverse legal talent is fiercer than ever, and recruiters are facing new pressure to place candidates from underrepresented backgrounds at the law firms they call clients. As Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, that pressure is leading to a number of tricky questions for recruiters: whether to charge more for placing candidates from underrepresented groups who are in high demand; whether to accept more money for diverse recruits if firms are offering it; and, sometimes, whether they should even attempt to fulfill a firm’s request for diverse hires given their pool of candidates and the interests of those candidates. Stephanie Biderman, partner at legal recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa, said she has seen some firms offer external recruiters a premium rate for sending over diverse recruits. “If this is one way for firms to say we are truly committed to improving our diversity, that’s a good thing,” she said. “It certainly doesn’t get you all the way there, but I don’t see it as such a terrible thing.” But when it comes to recruiters actively charging firms more for diverse placements, Biderman’s colleague Merle Vaughn, national law firm diversity practice head at MLA, expressed skepticism. “If a recruiter is asking to charge more for diverse recruits … To me that says the clients are talking to the wrong recruiter,” Vaughn said, adding,. “If you need to charge more, then perhaps you aren’t proficient in that area.”
Law.com

Littler Defending New Jersey Pipeline Company in FMLA Suit

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Robert Anderson and Colonial Pipeline Company to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by the Hamilton Law Firm on behalf of Todd Rutledge. The case is 3:21-cv-18447, Rutledge v. Colonial Pipeline Company et al.
LAW
Law.com

After PwC Goes All-In on Flexibility, Will Big Law Follow?

We know that Big Law trails behind the Big Four when it comes to experimenting with new methods and strategies. But the legal market is so dispersed that a traditional firm could take a similarly radical step. Have an opinion? Email me here. Want The Law Firm Disrupted in your inbox every Thursday? Sign up here.
LAW
Law.com

Law Firms Struggle to Stave Off Mass Attrition

Law firms aren't immune from a record pace of out-migration amongst employees that spans industries and continents, analysts say. Survey respondents say the root of the exodus is employees feeling disconnected, and that will exacerbate other challenges in the industry. Firm leaders say in-person gatherings can be a piece of...
ECONOMY
NewsTimes

How to avoid the great post Covid-19 resignation?

There is still a long way to go to find out the long-term effects that COVID-19 will have on people's daily lives and on jobs. For now, it is evident that as the infections decrease, the pressure increases in different countries, to return to face-to-face work as soon as possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

How Legal Operations Can Drive the Future of the Legal Industry

Back in 2008, I joined Google to stand up its legal operations function at a time when legal operations was a largely non-existent, undefined role. This career change came about when our country was in the midst of the Great Recession, and legal departments were feeling pressure from their CFOs to do things more efficiently and effectively. The financial constraints forced legal professionals to rethink how they were doing business.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Atlanta Apartment Complex Sues Nationwide over Insurance Policy Claims

Nationwide was hit with an insurance lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by the Law Offices of Jeffrey D. Diamond on behalf of 1294 Piedmont Apartments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-04161, 1294 Piedmont Apartments Owner LLC v. Nationwide General Insurance Company.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy