Good ol' Canadian Book Burning

Professor Richard Ovenden is a scholar, and at Oxford University he is the British Librarian in charge of the Bodleian Libraries. His appreciation of libraries and archives and those who create, maintain and protect them is evident in this book. When certain individuals or groups of people vociferously disagree with what someone else has written and do not want anyone else to be able to read those ideas, that is when purposeful destruction of books and libraries takes place. For dictatorial individuals censorship is insufficient, only attempts at complete obliteration will do. The book opens with a 20th century event in Berlin, May 10, 1933 when Nazis conducted a purging of materials. University students in over 30 university towns burned over 250,000 books. Censorhip is usually focused on four key subject areas: politics, religion, social concepts and sex. Beyond censorshop, destruction of the written word can take other forms: writers who do not want their incomplete manuscripts read or published after they are dead; destruction of personal correspondence; benign neglect of libraries that are not physically maintained; complacency and lack of funding; variations on what is read and seen, such as the "alternative facts" in 2017 suggested by Kellyanne Conway, US Counselor to President Trump. There can be too much "information" which is what we are currently experiencing, or the "digital deluge." Professor Ovenden points out the invaluable services that publc libraries provide, which is the free dissemination of information provided to all people within a community and/or a country. He states, "Storehouses of knowledge have been at the heart of the development of societies from their inception. Firstly, libraries and archives collect, organize and preserve knowledge."

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO