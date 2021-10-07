CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good ol' Canadian Book Burning

We've burned movies, books, history, and schooling in the name of woke. It used to be a liberal sin to do this in the name of art.

lapl.org

Burning the books : a history of the deliberate destruction of knowledge

Professor Richard Ovenden is a scholar, and at Oxford University he is the British Librarian in charge of the Bodleian Libraries. His appreciation of libraries and archives and those who create, maintain and protect them is evident in this book. When certain individuals or groups of people vociferously disagree with what someone else has written and do not want anyone else to be able to read those ideas, that is when purposeful destruction of books and libraries takes place. For dictatorial individuals censorship is insufficient, only attempts at complete obliteration will do. The book opens with a 20th century event in Berlin, May 10, 1933 when Nazis conducted a purging of materials. University students in over 30 university towns burned over 250,000 books. Censorhip is usually focused on four key subject areas: politics, religion, social concepts and sex. Beyond censorshop, destruction of the written word can take other forms: writers who do not want their incomplete manuscripts read or published after they are dead; destruction of personal correspondence; benign neglect of libraries that are not physically maintained; complacency and lack of funding; variations on what is read and seen, such as the "alternative facts" in 2017 suggested by Kellyanne Conway, US Counselor to President Trump. There can be too much "information" which is what we are currently experiencing, or the "digital deluge." Professor Ovenden points out the invaluable services that publc libraries provide, which is the free dissemination of information provided to all people within a community and/or a country. He states, "Storehouses of knowledge have been at the heart of the development of societies from their inception. Firstly, libraries and archives collect, organize and preserve knowledge."
ClickOnDetroit.com

Get lost in a good book

There’s nothing like getting lost in a good book and local bookstores can often help you discover unique titles. A bookstore in Oak Park has been helping readers get lost in a good book for nearly four decades and their story is still going on. Cary Loren, owner of The...
hamilton.edu

Book Club: Good Company

Join us for a book club discussion with New York Times bestselling author Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney P’16 on her latest novel, Good Company – a TODAY Show “Read with Jenna” pick and one of the most anticipated books of the year. Discussion about the book and Cynthia's writing process will...
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: First we cancel book talks. Then comes the book burning.

Regarding “Katy ISD cancels event with acclaimed children’s author after parents allege ‘critical race theory’,” (Oct. 4): Regarding the recent canceling of the Katy book event because of alleged “critical race theory”— I would just like to know if marshmallows will be allowed at the book burning. Tom Hix, Houston.
bookriot.com

No Bones About These Books and Skeleton Goods

I've always had a deep appreciation for skeletons. Whether they're meant to be scary or not, they're fascinating because, well, they're us. They're us on the inside, with nothing to hide or shy away from. It only makes perfect sense that skeletons correlate with scares, with fall, and with the haunting season — being stripped down to bones and nothing more is chilling, to say the least.
arcamax.com

John M. Crisp: Listened to any good books lately?

If you have, you’re in good company. Listening to books, rather than reading them, is increasingly popular. This summer the Audio Publisher’s Association reported that in 2020 audiobook revenue rose to $1.3 billion, a 12% increase that marks the ninth consecutive year of double-digit growth. The association says that 71,000...
Chicago Sun-Times

Fighting the good fight as a school librarian during Banned Books Week

The last week of September brings images of autumn leaves starting to change, high school football games lighting up small towns, and yellow police caution tape lining book displays in libraries and schools. No, crimes aren’t being committed in libraries, but this last week has been Banned Books Week in...
CHICAGO, IL
malheurenterprise.com

BOOK CORNER: Vale Club reviews, recaps summer's worth of good reads

VALE – Members of the Vale Book Club shared a summer’s worth of reading experience when they met Sept. 9 at the home of Twilla Hayden. The meeting was the first of a new club season after a summer hiatus. The session compared two books: Jessica Bruder’s 2017 nonfiction “Nomadland” and the classic John Steinbeck novel “The Grapes of Wrath.” Their summation follows:
VALE, OR
Charleston City Paper

The recipe that was so good it’s not in the book

Squash casserole. It’s the recipe Bobby Shealy says is his favorite, but something happened on the way to publication of his first cookbook — he accidentally forgot to include it. Three years ago when the local Realtor was looking for a publisher to share recipes mastered for family and friends...
CHARLESTON, SC
thecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Jumps Off Stage to Confront Hecklers at Reno Concert

Tim McGraw shocked fans in Reno, Nevada this weekend when he jumped off stage to confront a heckler. The country music star was getting booed by some people in the crowd when he forgot the lyrics to his song "Just to See You Smile." McGraw hopped off the stage to get in their faces, in a video published by TMZ.
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

Jill And Derick Dillard Share Heartbreaking Family Update

Former Counting On stars Jill and Derick Dillard are going through a difficult time right now. The couple opened up about a heartbreaking family event, sharing all of the details. In response to the sad news, Duggar family fans are sending prayers and encouraging words. So, what’s going on with Jill and Derick’s family right now?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Asked What Her Favorite Scripture or Quote Is and Her Answer is Incredible

Do you have a favorite scripture or a go-to Bible verse? Country music star Reba McEntire most definitely does and last week she let everyone on social media know about it. On the same day she released her new box set, Revised Remixed Remastered, the beloved country superstar took to Twitter to share her favorite Bible verse with fans. And trust us when we say, it’s a classic. Just like so many of her awesome songs.
RELIGION
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee apologizes to fans as she delivers frustrating news

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee was set to celebrate some exciting news this month but has sadly been forced to give an update she wasn't expecting. The much-loved TV star and her fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her heartfelt book, A Little Closer to Home, but now they'll have to wait longer.
CELEBRITIES

