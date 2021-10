When I saw the trailer for the new CBS comedy, “Ghosts,” I was sure that CBS had made a huge mistake. That’s how bad it looked. But after watching the first three episodes, it’s clear the trailer really doesn’t do the show justice. However, in defense of the people who put the trailer together, it’s not easy to describe why “Ghosts” works. I just know that it does, and does really well. Based on a British comedy, “Ghosts” stars Rose McIver as Samantha, a New York City freelance writer who inherits a huge country estate. Samantha falls in love with the place and convinces her boyfriend, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), to remodel it to create a bed and breakfast.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO