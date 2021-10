One of the Democratic lawmakers most crucial to the party’s social spending bill is also one of the hardest to read. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) is frustrating some of her colleagues and constituents by withholding her support but not being vocal about what elements of the bill would win her vote. The New York Times reports that five veterans who have served for two years on an advisory council to her recently quit, calling her “one of the principal obstacles to progress.” And liberal activists have tried to confront her back home in Arizona, in a bathroom, and on planes and in airports.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO