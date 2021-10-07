SmartBug Media® Earns Two New Comparably Awards in the Best Company Happiness and Best Work-Life Balance Categories

What they do: Business management consulting for federal government. What is one of your favorite things about your workplace culture?. We have the strong belief that we are a family. KIS strives to make sure that members of the workforce feel as though they belong to something more than a company. KIS truly believes that work — and the company that you work for — should be an enjoyable experience with other people whom you genuinely care for you.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO