Our Mailbox: Fix academy, lawlessness, vaccinations, more
I can’t understand why Mayor (Robert) Garcia and City Manager (Tom) Modica keep stalling and dragging their feet on the much needed improvements on the police academy. The improvements and the expense needed for our police academy are far less than what our city government has spent on the courthouse, the library, and the city hall complex, not to mention the millions of dollars put into the Queen Mary twice.www.presstelegram.com
Comments / 0