The pain at Michigan gas pumps is real and it's not going away soon. Gas prices in Michigan have jumped 12 cents, according to AAA Michigan, the highest prices seen in 2021. The average cost of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan is currently at $3.33. The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is sitting at $3.27. Gas prices are 14 cents higher than a month ago and a painful $1.20 more than this time last year.

