DTN Grain Open: Markets Rebound Ahead of Export Data

By Tregg Cronin, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 1 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are higher across the board overnight as early losses in the overnight session have been brushed aside. Oat futures are making new lifetime highs overnight.

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Under Heavy Selling Pressure Ahead of USDA Report

As trader expectations suggest a rise in U.S. soybean production and ending stocks in Tuesday’s October crop report, soybeans are under heavy selling pressure and have fallen to the lowest level since March. Corn finished a bit firmer on expectations that yield and ending stocks could decline; wheat futures closed modestly lower.
AGRICULTURE
Supply report alters grain marketing plans

Suddenly, there is an incentive to store grain. Just a few weeks ago the market was telling farmers to sell their grain now. There was little carry in that market. That has changed. The biggest reason for the change would appear to be the Sept. 30 USDA report that showed...
AGRICULTURE
October WASDE holds a mixed bag for the grain markets

The October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates were bearish for the row crop sector but positive for wheat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture increased soybean yield by nearly 1 bushel per acre over September to 51.5 bushel per acre in the report issued on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The largest production changes are for Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. Harvested acres were left unchanged from last month at 86.4 million acres but production was increased to 4.448 billion bushels which was up 74 million bushels from September.
AGRICULTURE
Stocks open a bit higher ahead of earnings, inflation data

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street Tuesday as traders wait for more data on inflation and corporate earnings this week. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going, as was the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Technology stocks were doing better than the rest of the market, and that helped send the Nasdaq up 0.3%. Chipmaker Nvidia added 1.3% and Salesforce.com rose 1.7%. U.S. crude oil prices were holding near $80 a barrel. European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets also closed mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.61%.
STOCKS
DTN Cotton Open: Market Higher, Awaits Data

Overnight foreign buying dramatically lifted cotton with triple-digit gains. Traders continue to fear a smaller cotton crop across the Northern Hemisphere. The market is wanting some sort of damage confirmation for the Indian and Chinese crops. India was recently hit by a massive Cyclone, while China saw massive floods along the Yangtze River and is currently experiencing detrimental rains in the Northern Plains region.
MARKETS
DTN Livestock Midday: Lean Hog Market Losses Continue

Lean hog futures continue to back away from late-September gains with early October aggressively pulling back. Cattle futures are mixed in light trade Tuesday morning with traders adjusting expectations following the supply and demand report released late morning. Pressure swept through livestock futures late Tuesday morning following production revisions for...
AGRICULTURE
Ag Economy: Higher Crop Income Boosts U.S. Outlook, Energy Crunch Poses Ongoing Concerns

Bloomberg writers Michael Hirtzer and Kim Chipman reported this week that, “It turns out that 2021 was a pretty good year to be an American farmer. “After struggling through extreme weather, a trade war and tepid demand in recent years, things started to turn around this season as Chinese buying roared back. What’s more, crops proved resilient against bouts of dryness that hit some parts of the Midwest, and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lift its estimates for domestic corn and soybean stockpiles in a key report due Tuesday.”
AGRICULTURE
DTN Cotton Close: Sharply Lower on Data

The cotton market flirted with limit-down prices Tuesday amid USDA’s monthly supply-demand report. In the data, the tabulators lowered the U.S. production, idled exports, but lowered ending stocks. However, in the world categories, global production increased, consumption decreased and global carryout jumped some 450,000 bales. Tuesday afternoon, USDA will issue...
AGRICULTURE
Soybean futures eye lowest settlement of the year as USDA lifts U.S. production forecast

Soybean futures fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its 2021/2022 U.S. soybean production forecast by 74 million bushels to 4.4 billion bushels. The USDA also forecast U.S. soybean supplies for 2021/2022 marketing year at 4.7 billion bushels, up 145 million. Soybean ending stocks were forecast at 320 million bushels, up 135 million from last month's forecast. Soybeans surprised with an "upward revision in ending stocks, even higher than what had been anticipated," said Sal Gilbertie, president and chief investment officer at Teucrium Trading, adding that soybean prices had been trading lower before the report. November soybeans fell 19 1/2 cents, or 1.6%, to $12.08 3/4 a bushel. A settlement around this level would mark the lowest for a most-active contract since mid-December 2020, FactSet data show. December corn also fell 7 1/2 cents, or 1.4%, to $5.25 1/4 a bushel. The USDA raised its 2021/2022 U.S. corn production forecast by 23 million bushels to 15.02 billion bushels. Meanwhile, December wheat moved up by 10 cents, or 1.4%, at $7.41 3/4 a bushel after the USDA forecast global ending stocks at a five-year low and U.S. ending stocks at a 14-year low, said Gilbertie.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after muddled day of trading on Wall St

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as traders waited for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Shares rose in Shanghai after customs data showed exports rose in September, though imports slowed sharply. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.6% to 3,566.24. Tokyo s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3% to 28,140.28 and the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 7,272.50. Seoul s Kospi gained 1% to 2,944.41. Hong Kong was closed for a holiday. Markets have been choppy for weeks as investors try to figure out how the economy will continue its recovery with COVID-19 remaining a threat and rising inflation...
STOCKS
94.1 Duke FM

Oil falls after blistering run amid global energy crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, taking a breather, analysts said, after weeks of gains fuelled by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in economies from Europe to Asia. Brent crude was down 26 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
stockxpo.com

Stock Futures Slip Ahead of Job Market Data

U.S. stock futures ticked lower ahead of data on job openings and labor turnover that are expected to show the number of unfilled positions in August held steady from the prior month. Futures on the S&P 500 slipped 0.4% and futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.4%. The...
STOCKS
dtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Monday's close, December corn is trading up 2 cents, November soybeans are down 14 1/4 cents. December KC wheat is down 2 3/4 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is down 4 3/4 cents. Soybeans continue to give back ground with December soybean oil trading down 1.04 cents ahead of Tuesday's WASDE report. USDA's new wheat estimates should be bullish Tuesday, but all three U.S. wheats are modestly lower after the southwestern Plains received rain over the weekend. December Dow Jones futures are trading down 113 points and the December U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.25. December gold is trading down $2.30 and November crude oil is trading up $1.78 a barrel.
AGRICULTURE

