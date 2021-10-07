CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

DTN Livestock Open: Export Sales May Set Direction

By Robin Schmahl, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was again a significant divergence between cattle and hogs. Cash cattle trading activity indicates steady to higher prices for the week. Hogs continue to struggle as cash continues to decline while cutouts remain volatile. Cattle: Steady Futures: Higher Live Equiv: $213.51 -1.52*. Hogs: Steady Futures: Higher Lean Equiv: $120.02...

agfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Under Heavy Selling Pressure Ahead of USDA Report

As trader expectations suggest a rise in U.S. soybean production and ending stocks in Tuesday’s October crop report, soybeans are under heavy selling pressure and have fallen to the lowest level since March. Corn finished a bit firmer on expectations that yield and ending stocks could decline; wheat futures closed modestly lower.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Lean Hog Market Losses Continue

Lean hog futures continue to back away from late-September gains with early October aggressively pulling back. Cattle futures are mixed in light trade Tuesday morning with traders adjusting expectations following the supply and demand report released late morning. Pressure swept through livestock futures late Tuesday morning following production revisions for...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Lower Ahead of Report; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are is 5 to 6 cents lower at midday Tuesday; soybean futures are 13 to 14 cents lower; wheat futures are 4 cents lower to 3 cents higher. Corn futures are 5 to 6 cents lower at midday with trade continuing to grind along the lower end of the range in pre-report action. The WASDE report is expected to show yield slightly lower at 175.9 bushels per acre (bpa), with carryout at 1.420 billion bushels (bb), up slightly from last month.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Sharply Lower on Data

The cotton market flirted with limit-down prices Tuesday amid USDA’s monthly supply-demand report. In the data, the tabulators lowered the U.S. production, idled exports, but lowered ending stocks. However, in the world categories, global production increased, consumption decreased and global carryout jumped some 450,000 bales. Tuesday afternoon, USDA will issue...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Just Slightly Firmer

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 2 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 3 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Weather in the Plains and Midwest has been beneficial for harvest, but rains are moving across the southern Plains and into Missouri and southern Iowa on Monday, and rains are projected mid-week in the Corn Belt. Tuesday features the October USDA report and possible yield revisions for both corn and soybeans.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Soybean futures eye lowest settlement of the year as USDA lifts U.S. production forecast

Soybean futures fell on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its 2021/2022 U.S. soybean production forecast by 74 million bushels to 4.4 billion bushels. The USDA also forecast U.S. soybean supplies for 2021/2022 marketing year at 4.7 billion bushels, up 145 million. Soybean ending stocks were forecast at 320 million bushels, up 135 million from last month's forecast. Soybeans surprised with an "upward revision in ending stocks, even higher than what had been anticipated," said Sal Gilbertie, president and chief investment officer at Teucrium Trading, adding that soybean prices had been trading lower before the report. November soybeans fell 19 1/2 cents, or 1.6%, to $12.08 3/4 a bushel. A settlement around this level would mark the lowest for a most-active contract since mid-December 2020, FactSet data show. December corn also fell 7 1/2 cents, or 1.4%, to $5.25 1/4 a bushel. The USDA raised its 2021/2022 U.S. corn production forecast by 23 million bushels to 15.02 billion bushels. Meanwhile, December wheat moved up by 10 cents, or 1.4%, at $7.41 3/4 a bushel after the USDA forecast global ending stocks at a five-year low and U.S. ending stocks at a 14-year low, said Gilbertie.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: Lower on Reversal Follow-Through

The cotton market is substantially lower Monday morning after posting what was thought to be a reversal Friday. Technically, a Key Reversal formation comes whenever the market makes new highs but closes lower all in the same day. Trading may be limited because of the closure of the U.S. Government Monday for Columbus Day, and Tuesday’s monthly supply-demand data.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Narrow Gains Develop in Cattle Futures

Limited buyer support has trickled back into cattle futures following the weekend break, with traders helping to confirm previous gains, although it appears that markets are focusing on stability going forward. Hog futures have continued to slowly back away from previous price levels, but limited activity is seen Monday. Hog...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Cattle#Dtn#Beef#Grading
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Prices Trudge Higher

Gains developed in most cattle futures trade Monday, but compared to the active buyer support last week, the shift in higher prices seemed to be a constant battle. This could limit follow-through buyer support as the week continues. Hog futures are showing additional pressure based on variable fundamental market moves.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Close: Market Sheepishly Lower

After a pretty wild Sunday night, the cotton market was very muted for much of Monday’s day session. Some hedging selling from commercials was evident, while other selling included speculative profit-taking. Just last week the market had zoomed to a 10-year high, as fears of production losses across the Northern Hemisphere fueled the bullish trend.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Retreat From Earlier Gains

All the active grain futures contracts were higher earlier Friday, but most fell back by the close, leaving only spring wheat and oats with higher closes and new contract highs. Palm oil and crude oil traded higher Friday, but December soybean oil ended down 0.55 cent. December corn closed down...
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Limited, Mixed Trade Developing

Market movements have stabilized at the end of the week with narrowly mixed price shifts seen in cattle markets following aggressive gains through the week. Hog futures have trickled higher Friday morning as traders focus on establishing longer-term stability. Limited activity is seen in livestock trade Friday morning as traders...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Cattle Markets Score Good Week

Despite light to moderate pressure on Friday, the cattle complex saw gains during the week. Wild market swings over the last two weeks have finally created market stability, as mixed live cattle trade Friday appears to be setting the market up for a more fundamentally based trade next week. From...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Follow-Through Strength Anticipated

Feeder cattle found strong buying interest as the day progressed. Nearby futures gained over $3.00 pushing October feeders to the highest level in a month. Live cattle followed along posting strong gains as well. Hogs were able to post minor gains but fought to hold those gains. Cattle: Steady Futures:...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Cotton Open: New Contract Highs Overnight

In its overnight trading, December cotton posted new contract highs and prices traded close to its five hundred point-limit. There are legitimate fears crop losses across the Northern Hemisphere are encouraging buying from the holiday-rested Chinese. To that end, Indian officials are suggesting exports there could fall by 36% for the 2021/22 season. India’s top concern has always been the domestic textile industry. There have been times in the past where India has been known to cease all exports.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Soy Complex Leads Gains into Weekend

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 3 1/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 11 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 3 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are higher across the board, led by the soy complex. With Chinese markets open for the first time this week following Golden Week celebrations, it would appear they brought with it some buying enthusiasm for soybeans.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Momentum Builds in Surging Feeder Cattle Market

Building on early week success, feeder cattle futures posted the largest one-day rally of the year with October contracts breaking above $160 per cwt and posting a $3.55 per cwt gain. This helped spark active gains in live cattle trade as traders are moving away from recent lows as buyer momentum continues to flood into the market.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Modestly Mixed

Corn is flat to 1 cent lower, soybeans are 1 to 2 cents higher and wheat is 1 cent lower to 5 cents higher. Corn trade is flat to 1 cent lower at midday Thursday with range-bound action continuing overnight as we settle into the middle of the recent range. Ethanol margins will continue to struggle with natural gas values and soft driving demand short term, albeit with tight stocks likely to force some better production short term. South America will continue with early full-season corn planting and little weather concerns there so far.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Rebound Ahead of Export Data

Pre-6 a.m. CDT prices, CME Globex: December corn is up 1 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 1 3/4 cents, and December KC wheat is up 4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are higher across the board overnight as early losses in the overnight session have been brushed aside. Oat futures are making new lifetime highs overnight.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

U.S. farm exports are in record-setting territory

It’s an open question if U.S. ag exports were as large as forecast in fiscal 2021, but a running tally by the USDA says they were the largest ever. Shipments to foreign buyers totaled $160.2 billion with one month to go in the fiscal year, topping the record of $156.8 billion set in fiscal 2014.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy