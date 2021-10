A woman who stabbed her husband three times following a row over a Zoom call wrote a confession as she waited for police to arrive at the scene of the attack, a court has heard.Penelope Jackson is accused of killing her husband of 24 years, David, in the kitchen of their bungalow in Berrow, Somerset, on 13 February this year.The court heard how the 78-year-old man managed to call emergency services before losing consciousness, but the defendant refused to follow the operator’s instructions to help him as he died.On the second day of the 66-year-old’s trial for murder at Bristol...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO