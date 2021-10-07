Lise Veronneau named Honorary Consul of France to Vermont

Lise Veronneau, of Burlington (center with flowerrs), with outgoing Honorary Consul Ernie Pomerleau (far left). Courtesy photo. Vermont Business Magazine Lise Veronneau, of Burlington, has been named the new Honorary Consul of France to Vermont. The official conveyance was celebrated in a ceremony at Burlington City Hall on Wednesday, followed by a reception hosted by outgoing Honorary Consul of France to Vermont from 2008-2020, Ernie Pomerleau. Mayor Miro Weinberger along with French dignitaries were in attendance to honor both individuals.