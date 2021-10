FIFA 22 Ones to Watch packs have been temporarily paused due to an unintentional release. FIFA 22 Ones to Watch cards are specially-branded cards that provide their associated players a boost if they perform well in their real-life domestic leagues, as determined by EA's Team of the Week squad. Lionel Messi, for example, tops the FIFA 22 ratings with an overall score of 93, but if he makes it into that squad, his Ones to Watch card will be upgraded by a point or two.

FIFA ・ 11 DAYS AGO