Amazon is facing an employment claim from lawyers who sday the online giant could owe casual delivery drivers up to £140m in compensation, opening up a new front in the battle over the gig economy.At least 3,000 drivers could be entitled to an average of £10,500 compensation for each year they have delivered for the company, Leigh Day claims.The legal firm announced it is launching a group claim on behalf of drivers making deliveries through Amazon’s “Delivery Service Partners” programme, who are classified as self-employed, meaning they do not have an employment contract and are not entitled to holiday pay...

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO