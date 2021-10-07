Artist sagun launches Arden Records

Toronto-based collective FUXWITHIT is bringing a new dimension to their “Champions of the Underground” mantra with the launch of their new label. Whether you know them from their blog, socials, or artist guest mixes, you’ve surely heard of FUXWITHIT. This Toronto-based collective has a passion for underground sound and has grown to be one of the most beloved platforms in the scene over the past seven years. Now, they’re looking to open the next chapter in their story with the launch of their new label.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO