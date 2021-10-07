CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist sagun launches Arden Records

By Music Connection
Cover picture for the articleMulti-faceted producer and global phenom sagun has announced the launch of Arden Records, an artist-first lo-fi label in collaboration with Platoon. Amidst the current climate where lo-fi labels are taking advantage of early-stage producers with no bargaining power and offering inauspicious record deals, sagun, Jordan Smith (S+ MGMT), and Andrew Kwan (Romantic Music Group) set out to change the status quo and tackle one of the most prominent issues artists face in the music industry.

