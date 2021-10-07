Axalta Introduces New High-Performance Urethane DTM Primer
Axalta announced the launch of Imron Industrial high-performance urethane (HPU) direct-to-metal (DTM) primer, an innovative primer to support the agriculture, construction and earthmoving equipment (ACE) market segments. The new technology increases spraying efficiency while providing superior corrosion protection to its substrates. This technology offers corrosion protection typically observed with epoxy...www.bodyshopbusiness.com
