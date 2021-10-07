CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Axalta Introduces New High-Performance Urethane DTM Primer

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
bodyshopbusiness.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxalta announced the launch of Imron Industrial high-performance urethane (HPU) direct-to-metal (DTM) primer, an innovative primer to support the agriculture, construction and earthmoving equipment (ACE) market segments. The new technology increases spraying efficiency while providing superior corrosion protection to its substrates. This technology offers corrosion protection typically observed with epoxy...

www.bodyshopbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Renesas Introduces Industry’s Highest Performance Entry-Line MCUs

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced a new Group of 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs) in its RA Family. The new RA6E1 MCUs, based on the Arm® Cortex®-M33 core, are the industry’s first Entry-Line MCUs to deliver 200 MHz performance. The new devices also provide exceptional low power consumption specifications, along with a rich list of peripheral features.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Innodata Introduces New High-Tech Podcast: Absolute AI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, today announced the launch of its new podcast, Absolute AI, Conversations With the Humans Behind Artificial Intelligence (AI). As AI is rapidly becoming interwoven into the fabric of our society through the way we communicate, work, and problem solve, Absolute AI seeks to amplify the voices of the creators, researchers, and innovators taking AI from prototype to production.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

GM's deal with LG over Bolt recall costs removes headwinds, RBC says

General Motors Co.'s agreement with LG Electronics to cover expenses with the Chevrolet Bolt recall removes a headwind for the stock, analysts at RBC Capital said in a note Tuesday. GM earlier Tuesday said it reached a deal with LG for the costs with the recall, which was due to manufacturing defects in battery modules supplied by LG. As a result, GM will recognize an estimated recovery in its third-quarter earnings that will offset $1.9 billion of $2 billion in charges associated with the recalls, the company said. "We had (about $1 billion) headwind in our 3Q21 estimate, but...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primer#Dtm#Productivity#Imron Industrial#Ace
Entrepreneur

Buy the Dip in 5 Top-Ranked Tech ETFs

Tech sector has been under pressure in recent weeks with the tech-laden Nasdaq composite Index losing about 3.5% past month. The reason for this slowdown in the tech sector can be attributed to the rise in treasury yields. The benchmark U.S. Treasury yield jumped to 1.61% on Oct 8 versus 1.48% recorded on Oct 1 due to Fed taper talks.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Sourcing Journal

Brand to Watch: Coyuchi CEO on Organic Cotton, Renewal and Resale

When luxury bedding company Coyuchi launched 30 years ago, it had few peers in the business of making products with organic cotton. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Coconut water brand Vita Coco sets IPO terms, plans to raise $224 million

Vita Coco Co., makers of coconut water and other beverages, has set terms for its initial public offering, with plans to raise $224 million. The company will offer 11.5 million shares, expected to price in a range of $18 to $21. Vita Coco would be valued at $1.1 billion at the midpoint of that range. Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc. has agreed to purchase $20 million worth of shares from Verlinvest in a private placement transaction. Vita Coco plans to list on the NASDAQ under the ticker "COCO." Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore ISI, Wells Fargo Securities, Guggenheim Securities, Piper Sandler, and William Blairare the underwriters for the deal. Founded in 2004, Vita Coco is based in New York City and had sales of $311 million for the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, up from $284 million the previous year. The Renaissance IPO ETF has slipped 1.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 16.4% for the period.
MARKETS
Robb Report

Amid ‘Historical’ Demand for Jets, Business Aviation Sales Have Increased 30%

The mood was unavoidably upbeat as the National Business Aviation Association’s BACE opened today in Las Vegas after a Covid-forced, two-year hiatus. Private aviation’s most important trade show had a full house of exhibitors and attendees at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with announcements about new jets, mergers and record demand for charter and fractional. Textron Aviation introduced its Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 business jets, upgrades to its M2 light jet and XLS+ midsize jet during a press conference on media day before the show. Christi Tannahill, Textron Aviation’s senior vice president of customer experience, said the updates...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sourcing Journal

Haelixa Collaborates With QIMA, Diamond Denim on Supply Chain Transparency

Haelixa, a DNA traceability provider, and QIMA, which offers supply chain compliance solutions, have collaborated to offer a package of physical traceability and auditing solutions. The offer addresses the need for 100 percent reliable data linked to the origin of products and standards applied in global supply chains. Haelixa’s traceability solution is based on DNA and provides a forensic proof for product origin and authenticity from source to retail. Haelixa can develop a unique DNA marker to identify a specific brand, supplier, collection or even production lot and material type. Unlike in a paper-based chain of custody or in blockchains, the product...
BUSINESS
bodyshopbusiness.com

Craftsman Collision Introduces New COVID Vaccination Policy

Craftsman Collision has introduced a new health and safety policy to further protect employees, customers, suppliers and the communities in which the company operates. The vaccination policy requires all employees of the Craftsman Group, which includes Craftsman Collision, Distinctive Auto Works, MB Autoworks, Craftsman Auto Glass, Wedge Clamp Systems and Craftsman Ventures, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Employees are to report their vaccination status before Nov. 30, 2021. In addition, the MSO collision center is making full vaccination a condition of employment for any individual hired by the company.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

AV company Aptiv issues revenue warning for 2021 due to COVID, supply-chain snags and chip shortage

Self-driving technology company Aptiv Plc warned that global vehicle production is now expected to come in at 79 million units in 2021, down from earlier guidance of 85 million, citing the combination of COVID-19 disruption, the global chip shortage and supply-chain issues. The Dublin-based company said for the third quarter, global vehicle production is expected to come in at about 18 million units, down from the 21 million units expected on Aug. 5, the last time it offered guidance. "Global vehicle production for the fourth quarter is currently expected to be approximately 20 million units, or a decrease of approximately 13% from the 23 million units expected previously," the company said in a statement. Aptiv is now expecting full-year revenue to range from $15.1 billion to $15.5 billion, down from prior guidance of $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion. The company will offer third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4. Shares were down 2.2% premarket, but have gained 27% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bodyshopbusiness.com

SCRS Announces Session II of OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) has announced session II of the OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit, which will be held Thursday, Nov. 4 at the 2021 SEMA Show. Ryan McMahon, vice president of Insurance and Government Affairs at Cambridge Mobile Telematics, will provide insights into the driver behavior...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy