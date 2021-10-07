The Best Hotels to Book in Illinois

There’s more to Illinois than the Windy City, of course, but coming here without visiting Chicago would be like going to Paris and skipping the Eiffel Tower. The vast expanse of Lake Michigan lends a seaside feel to the mightiest metropolis in the Midwest, and cultured museums and green-fingered parks are tucked in among the soaring skyscrapers of downtown. Stay downtown if you can, or try the inner suburbs just outside the CBD, home to the best bars and eats in the city. Here are the best hotels in Illinois – bookable on Culture Trip.