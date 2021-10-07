Trocação Franca: Mackenzie Dern on endless accent debate, choosing to represent Brazil over U.S., Marina Rodriguez and more

In a striker vs. grappler matchup, the striker prevailed at UFC Vegas 39. Marina Rodriguez notched herself another win to enhance her case for a strawweight title shot, as she defeated dangerous BJJ submission specialist Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision. I think it’s fair to say everyone knew Dern was the far superior grappler but vastly inferior striker to Rodriguez, so it was all a matter of where the fight would take place. Fortunately for Marina, it was mostly on the feet, but when she was on the mat she was able to avoid getting put in serious submission danger.

UFC ・ 3 DAYS AGO