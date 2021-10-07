Trocação Franca: Mackenzie Dern on endless accent debate, choosing to represent Brazil over U.S., Marina Rodriguez and more
Mackenzie Dern is after all the marbles. The jiu-jitsu legend and rising UFC strawweight star stops by MMA Fighting’s Portuguese-language podcast Trocação Franca to discuss everything ahead of her first UFC main event at UFC Vegas 39 opposite Marina Rodriguez this Saturday, from the non-stop annoying debate around her accent, to whether or not she’s seen as a true Brazilian, how motherhood changed her life and career, how beauty affects one’s career, potentially fighting for UFC gold with a win over Rodriguez, and more.www.mmafighting.com
