Daniel Cormier Shares Same Vision As Bisping For Conor McGregor

By Andrew Starc
mmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Cormier says a McGregor-Diaz trilogy fight needs to happen, echoing the thoughts of Michael Bisping. Last month, Bisping stated on his podcast that McGregor should fight Nate Diaz next and that if the Irishman is victorious, it could set up an “absolutely massive” fourth fight with Dustin Poirier. The comments were a marked change of tune from Bisping, who had weeks earlier engaged in a bitter war of words with McGregor after leaping to the defense of his fellow UFC commentator, Daniel Cormier.

