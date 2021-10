When the Golden State Warriors took down the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, everyone in the organization knew that Kyrie Irving wasn’t going to be back. Irving lasted just three years of living in LeBron James’ shadow before officially requesting a trade so that he could try and lead a franchise on his own. There were suitors left and right for the former No. 1 overall pick and All-Star as the Boston Celtics were eventually crowned winners of the sweepstakes.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO