CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Make Your Millennial Self into a Millennial SuperStar

By Matt Rowe
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

As millennials, we’ve been able to witness some amazing inventions and people when we were growing up. It’s incredible to watch the Steve Jobs of the world do the amazing things they do. However, sometimes we think to ourselves, “Wow. Could I do something like that?” Many millennials want to be the next prominent leaders in tech, sports, or other industries. This article will dive into how you can make your millennial self into a millennial superstar.

Get serious about your goals

The best time to think about your goals and future is today. So sit down and really think about the person you want to be in 6 months, a year, or ten years?

What habits and strengths does that person have? What type of person are they? And most importantly, how did they get to where they are now? You can ask yourself these questions in terms of academics, professional life, or even sports.

You may not know precisely what you want to do in your future, and that’s totally okay. However, if you’re at that point, be sure to get serious about understanding yourself and your passions. What are you good at? What do you enjoy doing? Is there a career out there for you that you would love?

Asking yourself these questions and taking time to process them will help you understand yourself. That’s the first step in becoming the best version of yourself.

Whatever you set your goals to be, it’s time to really get serious about them. Getting serious about a plan doesn’t mean that you have to throw away your social life or other things you enjoy; it just means that you have to invest more high-quality time in yourself.

For university students, this may be developing better study habits and time management skills. For those just starting their career, this may be understanding the ins and outs of their career and seeking the corrections needed to get there.

Even for athletes, this means spending more time in the gym than anyone else. It doesn’t matter what stage of life you’re in — the earlier you start on your goal setting, the better off you’ll be in the future.

Set smart goals and remind yourself of them on a daily basis. Seek to prove to yourself that you can be the person you want to be.

What does work ethic look like?

Once you have your goals set or are just thinking about them, it’s time to get to work. Learning a good work ethic can be difficult and looks different for everyone, but it is well worth the investment.

My work ethic starts right when I wake up. I go exercise at the gym every morning right when I wake up. A workout gives me the energy I need throughout the day to keep moving and keep motivated. I used to struggle to get out of a warm bed early in the morning, but I used a 1-2-3 blast-off idea to get me off of those warm sheets.

A simple 1-2-3 countdown in my head forces me to get up and get moving as soon as the alarm goes off. Another idea is to put your alarm across the room, so you have to get out of bed.

Once my workout is done, and I’m ready for the day, I head to an environment where I can be productive. Typically, to get my best productivity mean heading to the office or a local library. But, unfortunately, it’s isn’t easy to get work done in my kitchen or living room.

Once I’m in the right place, the work really starts happening. First, I make an outline of my day and what I need to get done. Work ethic to me is working until the job is finished, not work until I’m tired. Real productivity means pacing yourself and avoiding burnout — essentially working smarter, not harder.

Work ethic is about consistency and dedication. Set goals to work on a project daily for a set amount of time. It may be a grind, and it won’t be easy, but it’ll push you towards the future you really want.

Wake up early

Waking up early is something you’ll see in many CEOs and great business leaders. For example, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, wakes up at 3:45 am every day. Rafael Reif, President of MIT, wakes up around 5-5:30 in the morning.

While you don’t have to wake up before the sun wakes up, starting your day earlier gives you more time to be productive. Think about it, if you’re waking up at 10 am every day and getting to study or work around noon, you’re missing so much time to do more.

If you were to wake up at seven or eight am — start working or studying at nine or 10, you have more hours to get more done. So while there are some night owls out there, studies show that going to bed early and waking up early have more beneficial effects.

If you’re productive at night, keep going and keep working! However, sleeping one hour before midnight is worth two hours of sleep after midnight. More scientific studies are showing that early to bed early to rise is better for health and productivity. In addition, the correct amount of sleep and healthy sleep patterns help you deal better with negativity, reduces stress, and makes you happier overall.

The most challenging thing about this is many people love sleeping in — myself being one of them. There’s nothing wrong with sleeping in on a Sunday morning, but be sure to get a solid sleep schedule going. Some science says that you should keep the same schedule on the weekends for better productivity levels and best body health.

Some may need to wake up at five am, while others may be seven am or eight am. On weekdays or workdays, start your day at the exact same time, and have a solid nighttime routine . Eventually, your body will adjust, so you won’t even need an alarm.

Conclusion

If you really want to make your millennial self into a millennial superstar, you’ll need to get serious about your goals and development — and apply a solid work ethic. Begin your plan by upping your start of the day by waking up earlier.

Having these in the back of your mind will push you further in life and make you into the person you want to be.

The post Make Your Millennial Self into a Millennial SuperStar appeared first on Due .

Comments / 0

Related
Baller Status

Spending Habits of The Millennial Generation

Being the largest adult living generation, millennial’s financial choices have caused significant changes in the labor market and business landscape. They have both inspired and thrown out various industries and products over the years. With their sheer size and influence, how and where they spend their money could be worth looking into.
ECONOMY
Refinery29

Why Are Millennials And Gen Z The Loneliest Generations?

The need to connect with others is an innate, evolutionary drive. So when the world was sent into a series of lockdowns due to the pandemic, a whole new epidemic set in: loneliness. As outlined by Psychology Today, loneliness is the state of distress or discomfort that results when one...
MENTAL HEALTH
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Psych Centra

Laziness and Depression: Why Some People Get Them Mixed Up

Lack of motivation can sometimes be confused with laziness, particularly if you live with depression. But they aren’t the same, and using these labels doesn’t help. Lately, you haven’t been wanting to do anything. Zero. Except, maybe, lay on the couch and scroll social media. Or, maybe you’ve been begrudgingly...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennials#Productivity#Management Skills#Exercise
Laredo Morning Times

Millennials buying homes: Why technology isn't enough

Buying a home is an important milestone in any San Antonian’s life. Whether it’s your first time buying a house, or you’ve purchased a home before, it’s a big decision thatrequires a lot of thought, effort, and planning. Right now, millennials (adults age 22-40) are buying more homes than any other age group, accounting for 37% of all home buyers—and they’re doing it differently than previous generations.
MLS
MySanAntonio

Millennials are the 'mute generation' according to this study

Very connected, very connected, but millennials are practically a mute generation, as a study reflects that those born between 1981 and 1996 have dread or some kind of anxiety to answer and make phone calls. According to the results of the survey 'Generation mute, millenials phone call statistics' carried out...
MENTAL HEALTH
fox46.com

Deep in Debt: Millennials struggling to keep up

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Millions of Americans stress about debt on a daily basis. “I think of bondage and slavery and having someone over you with their foot on your neck,” Tom Condit said. “I don’t like debt.”. Millennials, the largest living generation are feeling the effects more...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Sports
Entrepreneur

Why Self-talk Matters

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. More than any other critic, your inner critic is often the harshest. And while that little voice in your head can be motivational and push you towards your goals, it can also be harmful, especially when perpetuating negative thoughts. According to Alois Köhle and Kevin Beutler, everyone needs to learn the importance of positive self-talk to fight Automatic Negative Thoughts (ANTs).
MENTAL HEALTH
SFGate

Millennial Money: Do you want that sweater, or are you sad?

When was the last time you made a sound decision while wiping away tears? Or shaking in fury? Or sweating with stress?. Your judgment was probably off during those emotional moments. Maybe you said something you later regretted — or got bangs. Or maybe you tapped a targeted Instagram ad...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Globe Gazette

Watch Now: The millennial financial crisis

For millennials, the COVID pandemic has brought with it the second recession in their lifetime. More than any generation, their financial standing has been continuously tested. Source by: Stringr.
HEALTH
KPEL 96.5

12 Movies That Millennials Lie About Loving

People like to sound cool. So sometimes they say they've done things, or like things, or love things...even when it's not true. All because they want to sound cool to someone. Movies are a big victim of this. People say they've seen movies they haven't, or absolutely love movies that they still haven't finished.
MOVIES
ncsu.edu

Meet the Mini Millennials: Generation Alpha

What do Scandinavian-style wooden toys, organic baby clothes and clean-ingredient kids snacks have in common? Millennials. Millennials and their kids, that is. If brands have learned anything about millennials, it’s this: they want only the very best for their children. Now, playrooms, nurseries and pantries across America are donned with children’s products with transparent ingredients lists and muted color palettes – all catered to millennials’ own tastes.
KIDS
citysuntimes.com

Your Authentic Self Is the Magic That Makes Design Happen

Two ingredients for success are image and self-confidence. Image is an outside experience, while self-confidence resonates inside each of us. When we have self-confidence and act positively, we project an image of success. It’s amazing to see how people respond to us when the appropriate message is given to them.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy