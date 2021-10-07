CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Ex Liverpool Keeper Doni Alerted Achterberg To Growing Reputation Of Alisson In Brazil

By Neil Conner
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

After Pepe Reina left Liverpool, it was always going to be a difficult void to fill with the Spanish international so popular amongst players and fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7rF1_0cK50rFL00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Simon Mignolet was brought in and whilst consistent was prone to errors. Jurgen Klopp then bought in Loris Karis from the Bundesliga but like Mignolet, despite having promising spells made crucial mistakes.

Karius' most famous errors came at the wrong time in the 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqmYj_0cK50rFL00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports ; (Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Klopp finally managed to solve the Liverpool goalkeeping conundrum in the summer of 2018 when Brazilian Alisson Becker was bought for a fee in excess of £50million from AS Roma.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zy6ho_0cK50rFL00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Alisson had been on the receiving end of a famous European night at Anfield in 2018 as Liverpool strolled into a 5-0 lead against the Serie A team before being pegged back by two late away goals.

This of course was in the first leg of the Champions League semi final. Liverpool went on to reach the final on aggregate despite going down 4-2 in Rome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E84Ox_0cK50rFL00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The performance of the Brazilian in the semi finals was not however the first time that the Liverpool hierarchy had monitored his progress.

As reported by the Mirror, keeper coach John Achterberg admitted it was ex Liverpool shot stopper Alexander Doni who had first given him the heads up.

“Many years ago, it was Doni who told me that I should keep a close eye on a young keeper over in Brazil.

‘Keep watching Alisson Becker – he’s got something’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05EQAV_0cK50rFL00
Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

“So I tracked his career and watched him a lot when he was in Serie A with Roma.

“When the club was searching for a new keeper, his name came up.

“I’ve got no influence on our budgets and I can’t decide which keeper we will bring in, but I do offer advice when it comes to keepers.

“And, when the time was right, I was happy to pass on what I knew”

The 29 year old is now known as one of the top keepers in world football and was a key ingredient in winning the Champions League and Premier League trophies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssFNl_0cK50rFL00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Doni it seems, who himself only made four appearance for the Reds, may have had a bigger impact on Liverpool than people realise.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool Keeper Hughes Called Up To Northern Ireland Senior Squad

Liverpool academy keeper Liam Hughes has been promoted to the Northern Ireland senior squad for the upcoming internationals against Switzerland and Bulgaria. A series of withdrawals and that of Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson in particular means Hughes gets an opportunity. Baraclough is likely to lose at least five of...
SOCCER
International Business Times

Liverpool’s $112M Star is 'Better' Than Messi, Ronaldo At The Moment: Ex-Chelsea Striker

"World Class" Mohamed Salah is "better than" Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the moment, former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton said. Salah, who has now scored a goal in seven consecutive matches for Liverpool in the 2021-22 campaign, netted an incredible goal in his side’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Mignolet
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Pepe Reina
Person
Alisson
chatsports.com

Liverpool 'asked to move their next Premier League game to an evening kick-off in a bid to make Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino available - but opponents Watford argued against it due to fans' travel plans'

Liverpool asked Premier League chiefs to move their next match at Watford to an evening kick-off in a bid to make Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino available after international duty - but it was turned down by their opponents. The Telegraph report that Watford opposed the request, arguing that fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Alisson, Ederson & Fred among Brazil stars set to miss Premier League matches after early release refusal

Argentina are also refusing to let UK-based players depart early from international duty in the latest round of World Cup qualifiers. Brazil and Argentina are handing unwelcome selection headaches to the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham by refusing the early release of Premier League-based players from international duty.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Barcelona candidate Farre was confident convincing Liverpool boss Klopp

Former Barcelona presidential candidate Jordi Farre was convinced he could land Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp this past summer. As part of his ticket, Farre targeted the German for the new season and held talks with the Reds manager. Sport says Farre contacted Klopp during the pre-candidacy period to consider his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool’s Alisson Not Nominated For Yashin Trophy

Liverpool's Alisson Becker has not made the shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or Yashin Trophy which is awarded by France Football to the best goalkeeper on the planet. The award is named after legendary Russian goalkeeper Lev Yashin who is one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history. The Reds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#Mignolet#Real Madrid#Brazilian#European#Serie A#The Champions League#Mirror#Roma
Yardbarker

Ex-Red highlights Liverpool worry that will only grow as January nears

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has compared his old side’s limited depth up front to that on offer at Manchester City. With the Reds set to lose Mo Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane to the African Cup of Nations between 9th January and 6th February, Jurgen Klopp’s men look set to field a makeshift frontline for at least a couple of fixtures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Rome, IT
Tribal Football

Liverpool goalkeeping coach Achterberg: We tried for Barcelona's Neto

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg admits Barcelona goalkeeper Neto was close to joining in 2015. The Reds had Simon Mignolet as their first-choice keeper at this stage but were on the lookout for a back-up option to challenge the Belgian for a starting spot. After failing to secure the services...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ex-Liverpool keeper James: Salah form now scary

Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James believes Mohamed Salah has never played better. This season Salah, 29, now appearing to be back to his best, ex-goalkeeper James likes what he's seeing. He told the Mirror: “This season he has got back to the level he was at the season before last.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher: I just want to push Alisson as far as I can

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is delighted with the support he receives from teammates. “Caoimh is like an octopus today!" declared an impressed James Milner after a fast-paced shooting session during pre-season training in July saw the Liverpool goalkeeper produce a series of eye-catching reflex saves. “It was quite a compliment,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
176
Followers
1K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy