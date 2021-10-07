Ex Liverpool Keeper Doni Alerted Achterberg To Growing Reputation Of Alisson In Brazil

After Pepe Reina left Liverpool, it was always going to be a difficult void to fill with the Spanish international so popular amongst players and fans.

Simon Mignolet was brought in and whilst consistent was prone to errors. Jurgen Klopp then bought in Loris Karis from the Bundesliga but like Mignolet, despite having promising spells made crucial mistakes.

Karius' most famous errors came at the wrong time in the 2018 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Klopp finally managed to solve the Liverpool goalkeeping conundrum in the summer of 2018 when Brazilian Alisson Becker was bought for a fee in excess of £50million from AS Roma.

Alisson had been on the receiving end of a famous European night at Anfield in 2018 as Liverpool strolled into a 5-0 lead against the Serie A team before being pegged back by two late away goals.

This of course was in the first leg of the Champions League semi final. Liverpool went on to reach the final on aggregate despite going down 4-2 in Rome.

The performance of the Brazilian in the semi finals was not however the first time that the Liverpool hierarchy had monitored his progress.

As reported by the Mirror, keeper coach John Achterberg admitted it was ex Liverpool shot stopper Alexander Doni who had first given him the heads up.

“Many years ago, it was Doni who told me that I should keep a close eye on a young keeper over in Brazil.

‘Keep watching Alisson Becker – he’s got something’.

“So I tracked his career and watched him a lot when he was in Serie A with Roma.

“When the club was searching for a new keeper, his name came up.

“I’ve got no influence on our budgets and I can’t decide which keeper we will bring in, but I do offer advice when it comes to keepers.

“And, when the time was right, I was happy to pass on what I knew”

The 29 year old is now known as one of the top keepers in world football and was a key ingredient in winning the Champions League and Premier League trophies.

Doni it seems, who himself only made four appearance for the Reds, may have had a bigger impact on Liverpool than people realise.

