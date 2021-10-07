Audacy Elevates Tim Clarke to Senior Vice President, Digital Audio Content, Welcomes Mike Thomas to Lead Boston Market

Photo credit Audacy

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Audacy has elevated Tim Clarke to Senior Vice President, Digital Audio Content on the company’s central digital team, effective immediately.

In this role, Clarke will be responsible for audio content across the Audacy digital platform, which includes the Audacy app, Audacy.com, and Audacy’s station websites. Clarke will drive strategy and execution for new exclusive and original content for the platform and will have oversight of Audacy’s new exclusive digital music stations. He will also be responsible for the digital audio experiences of Audacy’s portfolio of broadcast stations, local and national station affiliates, and podcast partners. Clarke will work alongside Pam Russo, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Audacy digital platform; and John Pacino, Executive Vice President of Product. He will also work closely with Executive Vice President and Head of Programming Jeff Sottolano and Audacy’s programming and content teams across the company to develop new and innovative listener experiences by combining the technology of the platform with Audacy’s best-in-class audio content and talent, while collaborating with podcast studio leadership and local teams and talent to further enhance and grow Audacy’s local podcast content and audience.

“Tim is a rising star in our industry and we’re excited to add his talents and capabilities to our digital business,” said J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer, Audacy. “He brings rich experience leading content and consumer strategies that we trust will enable him to help us further elevate our mission of delivering dynamic digital audio content through a listener-friendly platform every day.”

“I am truly honored to join our industry-leading digital and content teams as we build the future of audio with Audacy,” said Clarke. “A sincere thanks to the team at Audacy, including Mark Hannon and my colleagues in Boston. I have loved working with the incredible people and brands in this market and look forward to seeing their continued success under Mike Thomas’ leadership.”

Clarke joined Audacy in March 2021. He previously served as Vice President of Content and Audience for Cox Media Group (CMG). In this role, he oversaw all content, programming, marketing and digital audience strategies for the company’s radio properties. Prior to that, Clarke was Senior Director of Digital Audience, where he was responsible for digital content, audience and product strategy for CMG’s radio stations. Other positions with Cox Media Group include Director of Branding and Programming for CMG Tampa’s “Hot 101.5” WPOI-FM, Director of Social Media for all six of CMG’s Tampa properties, Program Director at CMG Jacksonville’s WAPE-FM and Music Director for CMG Long Island's WBLI-FM. In 2011, Clarke was honored by Edison Research as one of their “Top 30 Under 30” in media.

Audacy subsequently welcomes Mike Thomas to succeed Clarke as Senior Vice President and Market Manager of its Boston market. In this role, Thomas will oversee the market’s six stations including Big 103 (WBGB-FM), Magic 106.7 (WMJX-FM), Mix 104.1 (WWBX-FM), WEEI (WEEI-FM), WEEI (WEEI-AM) and WVEI (WVEI-AM), effective November 1.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mike back to Boston to lead Audacy’s leading brands here,” said Mark Hannon, Regional President, Audacy. “Mike’s a proven winner and his leadership will be critical in moving the business forward. I also want to thank Tim Clarke for the exceptional job he has done this past year and wish him continued success as he moves to our central digital team.”

“Boston evokes memories of great times and celebrations,” said Thomas. “When Mark Hannon reached out about coming back and leading such a diverse group of stations, it was exhilarating! I can't wait to reconnect with a lot of talented people, some which I spent over a dozen years working side-by-side with, and celebrating many more victories.”

Thomas joins Audacy from Good Karma Brands, where he served as Market Manager of ESPN Chicago 1000 AM since December 2019. Prior to that role, Thomas was the Brand Manager for 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston from 2017 to 2019. During his tenure, the station was awarded three Marconi Awards for Sports Station of the Year. Thomas spent nine years with CBS Radio, holding multiple roles including Vice President of Sports Programming in which he worked with the program directors of the company’s 18 owned and operated local sports stations across the country, as well as Vice President of Programming for CBS Radio Boston and Program Director, including for Marconi Award-winning WZLX for 11 years. Thomas launched his career at Clear Channel/iHeart, serving as Program Director and on-air personality for KGB-FM in San Diego and WFBQ-FM in Indianapolis, as well as Rock Brand Manager in 2001 for the company’s eight Classic Rock stations in Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Iowa.