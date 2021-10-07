CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Shaker and Spoon Cocktail Club Review: A Mixologist Experience in a Box

themanual.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re still surfing the giant wave caused by mail-order drinks clubs, RTD cocktails, to-go Old Fashioned’s, and more. Having tried many options within these categories, I’m often left feeling a bit nostalgic for the “before times.” Do I want to return to crowded bars for my favorite riff on a Boulevardier? Not at all. I’m too psychologically damaged for that. But I do want a damn good drink that I can prepare at home. Bonus points if it sheds some new light on a specific spirit or style of imbibing.

www.themanual.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

3 Bay Area restaurants make world’s 50 best list

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tired of scrolling through Yelp to find the perfect food outing? Three Bay Area restaurants are apparently among the world’s 50 best, according to a list by 50 Best. They’re not for the casual diner, however. If you set out to try one of these meals, be prepared to plan well […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

9 Spots for Serious Soul Food in Portland and Beyond

Though “soul food” as a culinary descriptor originated in the 1960s, the cuisine and its gastronomical elements, traditions, and history stretch back for centuries, with roots in the African diaspora, the transatlantic slave trade, and early Black foodways. It’s a cuisine in the world not named after a certain nation; its name evokes a feeling, and often memories going back through generations of shared meals and cooking traditions. In Portland, dishes like fried chicken and mac and cheese have long been popular, but a growing number of Black-owned restaurants and food carts have started to flesh out the city’s soul food scene, serving saucy smothered turkey legs, candied yams, and cornmeal-fried catfish.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Recipes#Mixologist#Cocktails#Alcohol#Food Drink#Beverages#Rtd#Shaker Spoon
Paste Magazine

Compass Box Orchard House Blended Malt Scotch Whisky Review

It genuinely is a shame that among a certain, large segment of the American whiskey-drinking public, there still exists a perception that scotch whiskies—and malt whiskey by extension—all taste roughly the same. The irony is of course that most bourbon brands are quite closer to one another in flavor profile than one scotch whisky is to another, precisely because there are more variables in play—is this malt whisky dram peated, or unpeated? Has it been aged in ex-bourbon barrels, or a sherry hogshead? Has it absorbed the coastal air, or been kept far up in the hills? And the complexities only become more apparent when whiskies from many distilleries are blended together, which is likewise uncommon in American whiskey. And yet, sadly, there are still copious numbers of bourbon drinkers out there who hear “scotch” and simply think “oh, that smoky whisky?”
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hospitalitynet.org

Kick Up Your Morning Coffee: 5 Recipes from Hilton Mixologists

Are you among the millions that crave coffee in the morning? Do you find that just the aroma of roasting coffee beans fuels an immediate pep in your step?. According to the National Coffee Association (NCA), you aren’t alone. The NCA has tracked coffee drinking habits in the U.S. for more than 50 years, and their latest research shows that as recently as fall 2021, Americans drink more than 650 million cups of coffee each day. Not only that, but coffee now outranks water, juice and even soda as a go-to favorite for Americans.
RECIPES
Fox 59

Fall cocktails with Jason the mixologist: apples and pumpkin spice

INDIANAPOLIS — Jason Foust of Angel’s Envy is mixing up some bougie fall cocktails, and we’re all about it. Get your apple and pumpkin spice fix with his drink recipes. 1.5 oz Angel’s Envy Rye Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks. 1 spoon Pumpkin Pie Filling. .5 oz Lemon Juice. .5...
FOOD & DRINKS
Simply Recipes

The Best Cocktail Shakers in 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. I’ve been known to give cocktail shakers as a gift on holidays and special occasions. It’s become my go-to gift...
FOOD & DRINKS
Tufts Daily

Spoonfuls: Guru the Caterer

I grew up eating Rhode Island fried seafood dipped in white chowder, my mother’s hearty Russian borscht and my French-Canadian mémère’s meat pie — homey, no-frills food made from unwritten recipes with no want of potatoes. When COVID-19 began, I knew places like our favorite clam shop were just inching by. It was shocking to see more and more windows boarded up with ghosts of help wanted signs scrambling for staff overdue. In Medford and Somerville, places like Hulun Beir in Davis and The Dark Horse Public House in Magoun Square have since closed their doors, shocked by an epidemic which made eating out a newly daunting experience. Spots like these, which lack the campus reputation to keep business flowing, are undoubtedly hit the hardest by such notoriously unprecedented times.
MEDFORD, MA
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New 50th Anniversary Shimmer Over the Moon and Magical Beacon Cocktail at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary with several special drinks and treats. Two 50th anniversary cocktails are available at Sunshine Day Bar on Sunset Boulevard. We tried the bar’s Sweet Poison cocktail this summer. The Shimmer Over the Moon is also available at The Hollywood Brown...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

8 best vegan Christmas hampers that make a delicious, plant-based gift

What Christmas present can you get for the vegan in your life who has everything? A heart-gladdening hamper full of plant-based treats, of course.Hampers are those classic gifts that people love to receive but rarely buy for themselves. They make you feel special, and the excitement of opening them to rummage through and reveal the contents is almost unmatched at Christmas.What’s particularly brilliant about hampers, especially for vegans and those on special diets, is that they are a discovery of foods and ingredients one might not normally come across. They open up a whole new world of products rarely found...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

Erasure review – a heady cocktail of corsets and classics

It’s hard to tell if Andy Bell spent 18 months or 18 seconds pondering his outfit for the opening night of Erasure’s first post-pandemic tour – an understated below-the-nipple bright blue corset and yellow tartan trews combination. “Wonder Woman crossed with Lindsay Wagner Bionic Woman She-Ra slash Powerpuff Girl,” he tells the crowd. Bell’s keyboard-prodding bandmate and studiously un-flamboyant foil Vince Clarke, in his inimitable having-none-of-it way, sports a trim grey suit, tie pin glinting under the stage lights.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Echo online

New cocktail club comes to Ypsilanti

Beverages at the Ypsi Cocktail Club. Ypsilanti welcomes yet another new establishment this year called the Ypsi Cocktail Club, who opened their doors to the community on Sept. 22. The Ypsi Cocktail Club, at 102 W. Michigan Ave., is a tasting room associated with the Ann Arbor Distilling Company. They...
YPSILANTI, MI
fargomonthly.com

Meet The Mixologist Of The Month: Hayley Gust, Mexican Village

Hayley Gust has been in the service industry for 5 years and has been with Mexican Village since 2017. What is Mexican Village known for? What is your favorite part about working there?. Mexican Village is know for its margaritas and queso. Tell us a little bit more about the...
FOOD & DRINKS
themanual.com

Nutribullet Brew Choice Pod + Carafe Coffee Maker Review

Nutribullet, the company dedicated to bringing you the best and most personalized blending experience possible, is spreading its wings. The company’s first venture out of the blending/juicing arena was into air fryers, with its Magic Bullet air fryer. After seeing great success, the next logical step was obviously coffee makers, and Nutribullet has recently released its Brew Choice Pod + Carafe coffee maker.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy