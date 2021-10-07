CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Youth threatened with custody after ‘disgusting’ racist message to footballer

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GD36S_0cK4zd4G00
A teenager who sent an ‘outrageously disgusting’ racist message to footballer Tyreik Wright on social media has been sentenced to a referral order – and warned that any breach will result in him being locked up (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

A teenager who sent an “outrageously disgusting” racist message to an Aston Villa footballer via Instagram has been sentenced to a referral order – and told that any breach will result in him being locked up.

The 17-year-old, who admitted sending an offensive message to Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Tyreik Wright was warned to co-operate with a youth offending team or face a four-month custodial sentence.

A youth court sitting at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court was told that Wright, currently on loan at Salford City, was playing for Walsall when he received the highly offensive message in February.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gduzZ_0cK4zd4G00
Tyreik Wright in action against the Netherlands for the Republic of Ireland (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Prosecutor Simon Brownsey told the hearing on Thursday that 20-year-old Wright is proud of his black Caribbean heritage and had been left sickened and sad after receiving abusive messages.

The court was told that an offensive post by another individual is still under investigation by a police force outside the West Midlands area.

Mr Brownsey said of the messages: “Language such as this is utterly abhorrent.

“This impacts black footballers as a whole and it impacts our society as a whole.”

In a statement read into the court record by Mr Brownsey, Wright said: “I immediately felt sick to my stomach at what I had read.

“I found all the messages extremely offensive. Due to the nature of the messages I had to read the messages back twice, I was in so much shock.”

The teenager, who is himself of Caribbean descent, sat with his head bowed for much of the hearing as his solicitor said the prosecution had had a “sobering” effect on him.

The youth was also ordered to pay Wright £500 in compensation, £100 in costs and a £22 victim surcharge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wozN1_0cK4zd4G00
The 17-year-old was sentenced at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Passing sentence, District Judge Shamim Qureshi noted that the boy, who is from the North East of England, has a Caribbean family background and is “capable of understanding how a victim of this feels”.

He told the teenager: “This is an outrageously disgusting offence committed by you.

“It’s not even posting a few words or one sentence, it’s a continuous stream of abuse.”

The youth had the benefit of not being named due to his age, the judge said, adding: “Because you are under 18, the law forbids publication of your name.

“Once you turn 18 there are no second chances.”

Passing a 12-month referral order requiring the teenager to work with a youth offending team, the judge told him: “If there is a breach (of the order) I will get the case back before me – I promise you I will sentence you to custody for four months.”

Explaining a separate restraining order, the judge said: “For the next 12 months, starting from today, you are not to post any comments on social media in relation to any footballer.”

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Actress Charged After Police Allegedly Find Drugs During Raid

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, has officially been charged after she was arrested during a drug raid in August. The 28-year-old, who later claimed she was framed, was also granted permanent bail while she awaits trial. Two of her associates, Ashraful Islam Dipu and Kabir Hossain, are also facing charges.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Boston man arrested for racist Facebook messages sent to interracial couple

A Boston man has been arrested and faces federal charges after he allegedly sent horribly racist, threatening Facebook messages to an interracial couple, law enforcement officials announced on Wednesday. Stephen M. DeBerardinis, 45, of Boston and Dedham was arrested for threatening the couple after they posted a photo announcing their...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Footballers#Disgusting#Uk#Aston Villa
CBS New York

9 FDNY Members Suspended After Allegedly Sharing Racist Messages, Memes In Wake Of George Floyd Murder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY suspended nine firefighters in a racism scandal. The department says the firefighters shared racist messages and memes on their phones. According to The New York Times, it started after the murder of George Floyd. The fire department says after several Black firefighters complained, they opened an investigation that lead to the punishment. The suspension time periods varied, ranging from four to 180 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Police tell football racists there is no hiding on social media

A police officer who led an investigation into the online abuse of a West Brom footballer has said it shows people using racist language can be caught on social media. PC Stuart Ward from West Midlands Police is the UK’s first dedicated hate crime officer within a football unit and his work led to the conviction of 50-year-old Simon Silwood for abuse aimed at Romaine Sawyers.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
abc17news.com

Report: 9 NYC firefighters suspended over racist messages

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have suspended nine firefighters without pay in connection with a string of racist messages and memes they shared on their phones, including ones that mocked the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. That’s according to a report in The New York Times’ Friday editions. A spokesperson called the suspensions the most severe punishments ever handed down in the history of the fire department. The suspensions ranged from a few days to six months and were the results of complaints by several Black firefighters. Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro says the department has embraced diversity initiatives and is working to become more inclusive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
meaws.com

Gay Couple Beaten on Way Home From Club by Group of Five Men

Echo.The couple had gone for a night out and Morris was in drag. The couple said the men hurled homophobic slurs at them while kicking, punching, and stomping on them.Police are investigating the attack.“It was terrifying, we didn’t know if they had any weapons,” Wilson told the Echo. “Rob had been dressed in drag at the time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

One in three gangland murders in London linked to drill music, report finds

One in three London homicides in 2018 was linked to drill music, a Policy Exchange report has found. The report analyses a decade of knife crime data, pointing to the role of drill music, social media, revenge attacks and a failure of police strategy in the rise of gang violence. Analysis by Policy Exchange found that of the 41 gang related homicides in 2018, drill music played a role in at least one third (36.5 per cent) of them. This was where either the victim or perpetrator was an aspiring drill rapper, or drill music videos were used as...
WORLD
NBC Chicago

Hard Drive Found in Gabby Petito's Van, Last Text Details Emerge

Investigators have gained court permission to access the contents of an external hard drive they say was found in the van of a 22-year-old Long Island woman who disappeared while on a cross-country trek and is believed dead -- as the search continues for the still-missing boyfriend said to be a person of interest in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy