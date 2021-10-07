CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Abdulrazak Gurnah ‘surprised and humbled’ by Nobel Prize for literature

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EaKIg_0cK4zBY200
(Jacquelyn Martin/AP) (AP)

Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah has said he was “surprised and humbled” to be awarded the Nobel Prize for literature.

The author was praised by the Swedish Academy for the “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism” reflected in his 10 novels.

Gurnah said it was “important” for the Academy to highlight the themes in his work.

The UK-based novelist told the PA news agency: “I am very surprised and humbled, and of course, I’m thrilled and honoured to be selected for this wonderful award, I feel very proud.

“It’s my work that has been honoured by the Academy, so of course it’s such a proud moment for me. When you write you hope to make some kind of contribution and impact, and looking at those who have preceded me I just feel so humbled.

“This is the last thing I would have imagined for myself – I only heard 10 minutes before the announcement was made, someone phoned me and I thought it was a prank, to be honest.

“Sitting here at my desk I can see all the emails piling up, people have called me, I’m still getting phone calls now.”

It's still sinking in that the Academy has chosen to highlight these themes which are present throughout my work

Gurnah, who was born in Zanzibar in 1948, moved to Britain as a teenage refugee after an uprising on the Indian Ocean island in 1968.

He said the award means issues such as the refugee crisis and colonialism, which he has experienced, will be “discussed”.

He added: “These are things that are with us every day. People are dying, people are being hurt around the world – we must deal with these issues in the most kind way.

“I came to England when these words, such as asylum-seeker, were not quite the same – more people are struggling and running from terror states.

“The world is much more violent than it was in the 1960s, so there is now greater pressure on the countries that are safe, they inevitably draw more people.

“It’s still sinking in that the Academy has chosen to highlight these themes which are present throughout my work, it’s important to address and speak about them.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nobel panel to announce 2021 economics prize

The winner of the 2021 Nobel prize for outstanding work in the field of economics will be announced Monday.Unlike the other Nobel prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in the will of Alfred Nobel but by the Swedish central bank in his memory in 1968, with the first winner selected a year later. It is the last prize announced each year.Last year's prize went to two Stanford University economists who tackled the tricky problem of making auctions run more efficiently. It also created an endearing moment when one had to knock on the other's door in the middle...
ECONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Scientists discover prehistoric girl in Indonesia, new type of ancient human

LEIPZIG, Germany — Scientists have unearthed a new type of ancient human who lived more than 7,000 years ago. The remains belonged to a young female buried in a cave on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, according to the recent study. The international team mapped the girl’s complete DNA from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Literature#Tanzanian#The Swedish Academy
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
wmleader.com

Royal Siblings AND Prince William Are Embarrassed By Prince Andrew – ‘No Way’ He Is Ever Coming Back To Public Life

Prince Andrew is on the outs with the Royal Family — and that’s not changing any time soon. As we’ve been reporting, Queen Elizabeth II’s third child is facing a US lawsuit from Virginia Roberts Giuffre for underaged sexual abuse (in connection to his association with Jeffrey Epstein). The new legal action led to London’s Metropolitan Police reviewing their own case against the prince.
CELEBRITIES
KREX

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Africa
AFP

Trio win Nobel Economics Prize for 'natural experiments'

Canadian David Card, Israeli-American Joshua Angrist and Dutch-American Guido Imbens on Monday won the Nobel Economics Prize for insights into the labour market and "natural experiments", the jury said. The researchers were honoured for providing "new insights about the labour market" and showing "what conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments", the Nobel committee said in a statement.
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia forces strike Tigray rebels in 'massive' move

Ethiopian troops and their allies have launched air and ground strikes against Tigray rebels in the northern region of Amhara, humanitarian and rebel sources told AFP, amid growing speculation of a major offensive. A spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been locked in a brutal conflict with pro-government forces in northern Ethiopia for 11 months, said Saturday there was a "massive move" against the rebels. Just five days ago, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was sworn in for a new term after a landslide election win, vowing to defend "Ethiopia's honour" despite mounting international criticism of the war and alarm about the desperate humanitarian crisis it has triggered. TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said there had been "mostly air, drone and artillery bombardment" of rebels, and reported a major troop build-up, saying "tens of thousands are amassed" in northern Amhara including the North Gondar and North Wollo zones.
MILITARY
AFP

'Left behind': Climate activists fight for inclusive COP26

The Covid-19 pandemic offered young climate activists from Africa, Asia and South America a unique opportunity to connect online with their counterparts in the West and have their voices heard. But now many are worried the pandemic may keep them from attending crucial climate talks in Glasgow, where they hope to push world leaders on issues facing poor countries on the frontlines of climate change. Flooding, fires and extreme heat are just a few of the climate-change induced catastrophes that experts say will more adversely affect communities in lower-income countries as the planet steadily heats up. Activists from those countries fear that without their presence, their voices will be ignored at the upcoming COP26 summit opening on October 31.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

No fewer than eight of this year's 13 Nobel winners were American citizens, extending a historic trend tied to the strength of US academia and its ability to attract top world talent. While China is catching up to the US in terms of total research funding ($496 billion versus $569 billion adjusted for purchasing power parity in 2017), it has challenges linked to academic freedom and ability to attract top talent, said H.N. Cheng, president of the American Chemical Society.
POLITICS
The Independent

Cop26 dates: When is the UN climate conference in Glasgow taking place?

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.The Queen, Boris Johnson, Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon and US president Joe Biden will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Who is attending Cop26?

The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (Cop26) will finally commence in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of October, a year after it was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hosted by the UK under the presidency of former business secretary Alok Sharma and in partnership with Italy, the summit at the city’s SEC Centre will bring together the biggest gathering of world leaders ever assembled on British soil over the course of its 12-day run from Sunday 31 October to Friday 12 November.The Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and the Duchess of...
WORLD
The Independent

Independence leader: Wall won't stop Western Sahara fight

The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement says that fighting with Morocco will continue across a long wall cutting through Africa’s vast desert until the international community delivers on an unfulfilled promise of self-determination for the Saharawi people.The United Nations considers Western Sahara as Africa’s last territory to be decolonized, but its envoys have failed to set the stage for a referendum on its future since a ceasefire was signed 30 years ago between Morocco, which had annexed it in 1975, and the independence-seeking Polisario Front The conflict has received renewed attention due to growing frustration among the...
WORLD
The Independent

Harvard language program relocates from China to Taiwan

An intensive summer language program hosted by Harvard University in Beijing will relocate to Taiwan in summer of 2022, as the U.S.-China relationship remains strained.The program is moving to Taipei and will kick off next summer with about 60 students who will take eight weeks of classes, National Taiwan University confirmed Wednesday. The decision was in part “due to a perceived lack of friendliness from the host institution" in Beijing, according to Harvard's student paper the Crimson, which first reported the move. Every summer, according to the Crimson, the program “would typically host a small party to celebrate the...
WORLD
AFP

EU offers border 'express lane' to solve N.Ireland Brexit row

The EU on Wednesday offered to reduce customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for Northern Ireland in the hope of averting a new Brexit-related spat. A team of EU negotiators on Wednesday delivered the plans to London a day after the UK's Brexit minister David Frost said the current deal -- known as the Northern Ireland Protocol -- should be ripped up.
EUROPE
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy