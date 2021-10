A man from Logan has died in a one vehicle crash Wednesday night (10/6) in Poweshiek County. The Iowa State Patrol says 19-year-old Bryce Hudnut was driving southbound on Highway 146 at 11:40pm Wednesday when he lost control of his pickup truck and rolled over, coming to rest in the west ditch. Hudnut was pronounced dead at the scene. Hudnut was the only person inside his pickup.