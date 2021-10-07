CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW DROP OFF SITES IN 7 CITIES FOR AT-HOME TEST IOWA KITS

By O. KAY HENDERSON
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState officials have now confirmed more than 6600 Iowans have died of Covid and the number of Covid patients in Iowa hospitals has ticked up in the past week. Nearly 10,000 Iowans tested positive for Covid in the past week and state data indicates 23% of them were under the age of 18. Public health officials say increased demand for testing “is putting additional strain on health care clinics and emergency rooms.”

