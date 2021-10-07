CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittany Murphy new doc alleges she was in ‘so much pain’ before her death

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death of actress Brittany Murphy in 2009 has spurred another documentary looking into the mystery surrounding her final days. “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?” is a two-part docuseries set to air on HBO Max beginning October 14. (HBO Max and CNN are both part of WarnerMedia.) People magazine reports that...

ktvz.com

Comments / 2

New Documentary Reveals Chilling Details About Brittany Murphy's Final Days

It has been nearly 12 years since beloved actress Brittany Murphy died unexpectedly, and now a new documentary is detailing the chilling details of her final days. The film is titled What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, set to debut Oct. 14, on HBO Max. In the documentary, several people from Murphy's life are interviewed about the late star — PEOPLE reports — including Makeup artist Trista Jordan, who worked with her on 2009's Something Wicked, Murphy's final film. "Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad," Jordan recalled. "She wasn't herself. She was in so much pain. She had Bambi legs and couldn't stand up."
talesbuzz.com

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ offers chilling new details

On a Sunday morning in December of 2009, Brittany Murphy suddenly collapsed in the bathroom of the West Hollywood home she shared with her husband, Simon Monjack. Later that morning, the petite, doe-eyed actress was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she was soon pronounced dead. Authorities initially said that the 32-year-old died from a lethal combination of pneumonia and prescription drugs, but a new two-part documentary delves deeper into the mysterious, nefarious circumstances around her tragic death and her troubled relationship with Monjack.
Brittany Murphy
Simon Monjack
CinemaBlend

What People Forget About Brittany Murphy Thanks To The Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding Her Death, According To New Documentary Director

While death is a part of life for all of us, the public tends to have a strong reaction anytime beloved performers pass away. And when the circumstances of their death are mysterious, it can sometimes eclipse the legacy of their work and life. Late actress Brittany Murphy is the subject of a new documentary, and the director explained what most people forget as a result of her death.
TheDailyBeast

Brittany Murphy Couldn’t Stand Up on Her Own in Final Days: New Doco

Brittany Murphy, the Clueless star who died in 2009 from a combination of pneumonia, anemia, and drug intoxication, “wasn’t herself” near the end of her life, according to People. The magazine reports that a makeup artist had been alarmed by the star’s appearance on the set of her last film. “Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad,” the artist recalled. “She was in so much pain. She had Bambi legs and couldn’t stand up.”
Collider

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Trailer Explores the Unexpected Death of the ‘Clueless’ Star in New Docuseries

HBO Max has released the trailer for their two-part documentary series What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, which explores how the 32-year-old actress who starred in such films as Clueless and 8 Mile could die at such a young age under such mysterious circumstances. What Happened, Brittany Murphy? explores what could have happened to Murphy, and in particular, whether or not her husband Simon Monjack might have played a part in her untimely death.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Brittany Murphy Doc Trailer, Selena + Chef Returns and More

The life and tragic death of actress Brittany Murphy will be explored in HBO Max’s two-part documentary What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, debuting with both episodes on Thursday, Oct. 14. The doc is described as “an intimate, in-depth character portrait” of the Clueless vet, who died under “mysterious circumstances” at the age of 32. The program “goes beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack,” per the official synopsis. Press PLAY above to watch the newly released trailer. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * ...
IndieWire

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ Trailer: HBO Max Doc Goes Beyond the Headlines of Ill-Fated Star

“Clueless” and “8 Mile” star Brittany Murphy’s sudden death in 2009 at the age of 32 rocked Hollywood. Much speculation followed as to the cause of her death at a young age, while it was eventually ruled as an accident. A new HBO Max documentary, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?,” aims to go beyond the headlines to explore the screen icon’s life and death. The two-part series premieres on the streaming platform October 14. Watch the trailer below. Here’s the synopsis, courtesy of HBO Max: “A beloved Hollywood starlet known for a number of iconic roles – gone at 32 years old....
The Hollywood Reporter

Trailer: Brittany Murphy’s Mysterious Death Explored by HBO Documentary

HBO Max is set to explore the death of Clueless actress Brittany Murphy with a new two-part documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? The documentary produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, and directed by Cynthia Hill (Private Violence), is described as “an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actress Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old.” Here’s the official trailer: Murphy was a rising star, who starred in films such as 8 Mile and Just Married, and passed away in 2009. Her death was ruled accidental and was caused by a “combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and multiple drug intoxication,” CNN says. The new documentary includes new footage and interviews with people who were close to the actress and strives to go “beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack.” What Happened, Brittany Murphy? premieres Thursday, Oct. 14.
wmleader.com

Taryn Manning Reflects on Co-Star Brittany Murphy’s “Beautiful Spirit”

Taryn Manning will always remember Brittany Murphy as being “full of laughter.”. The Orange Is the New Black star will appear in the upcoming HBO Max documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, set to debut on Oct. 14. Ahead of the film’s premiere, Manning spoke of her fond memories with the late actress in an interview with People, sharing that she was “free-spirited, whimsical and full of laughter.”
wmleader.com

New Doc Explores Unsettling Details About Brittany Murphy’s Final Days & ‘Disturbed’ Husband

It’s been over a decade since Brittany Murphy’s sudden death, but many questions about the tragedy remain unanswered. While we may never understand exactly why the star and her husband, Simon Monjack, strangely died from similar causes just five months apart in 2009 and 2010, a new HBO Max docuseries is sharing more chilling details about the star’s final days — and some curiously sketchy facts about Monjack, whom the project’s director describes as a “disturbed individual.”
KQED

‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’ is a Cautionary Tale of Love and Trust

What you get out of What Happened, Brittany Murphy? depends entirely on how big a fan you are of the actress. The biggest fans—the ones who know her movies by heart, the ones who still pay her tribute annually, the ones who have long questioned the circumstances of her death—won’t learn a huge amount. But for folks who fell in love with Murphy in Clueless, cheered her on in 8 Mile, and then wrote off her death as just another Hollywood tragedy, What Happened is an emotional, often confounding, rollercoaster.
wmleader.com

‘She Was in So Much Pain’

Almost 12 years after Brittany Murphy collapsed at home in 2009, mysteries still surround her shocking death. Now a new documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, airing on HBO Max Oct. 14, reveals more chilling details about Murphy’s final days and her relationship with her husband, Simon Monjack, 40, who strangely died just five months after her from similar causes.
