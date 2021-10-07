CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juli Reding, Star of ‘Mission in Morocco’ and ‘Tormented,’ Dies at 85

By Madison Miller
 5 days ago
Sadly, we’ve lost another influential entertainment figure.

Juli Reding has passed away at the age of 85. She is most known for her influential roles in movies like “Tormented” and “Mission in Morocco.” In addition to a film career, Reding also made a career out of a number of guest TV appearances throughout her life.

She passed away on September 16 in Springfield, Missouri.

Two Most Popular Roles

According to Deadline, Juli Reding had more than 20 film and TV appearances starting in the 1950s and extending into the 1980s.

Movie buffs will most likely recognize her from the movie “Tormented.” This is a 1960 horror film that was produced by Bert I. Gordon. It starred Richard Carlson, Susan Gordon, Lugene Sanders, and Reding. The movie actually was featured during the fourth season of the popular TV series “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”

Reding plays Vi Mason, the ex-girlfriend of the main character, Tom Stewart. She returns to town to tell him to end his engagement with Meg or she’ll resort to blackmail. They argue at the top of a lighthouse and the railing breaks. Vi catches herself and hangs on, calling for help. Tom watches her fall to her death. She then torments and haunts him throughout the remainder of the film.

It’s a haunting tale about romance, death, revenge, and horror and Juli Reding really puts on a stellar performance.

Her other popular movie was “Mission in Morocco.” The movie stars Lex Barker, Fernando Rey, and Silvia Morgan. The 1959 film is about an American oil tycoon who takes a trip to Morocco. While there he gets involved in murder and other crimes.

Juli Reding Career and Personal Life

Other movies she had a role in include “Cowboy,” “Darby’s Rangers,” “The Helen Morgan Story,” “Why Must I Die?” and “Vice Raid.”

As for TV, the list runs long. Some of her key guest appearances happened in TV shows like “Branded,” “Dr. Kildaire,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “Mr. Adams and Eve,” “77 Sunset Strip,” “Sea Hunt,” “Lock Up,” “The Big Valley,” and “Burke’s Law.”

She was an important part of movies and TV, especially in the ’50s and ’60s. She even signed a contract with Warner Bros., which secured many of her roles in the 1950s.

Juli Reding was born on November 28, 1935 in Quanah, Texas. She would eventually level the small town to instead travel to Los Angeles, California. Her dream was to become an actor after having pursued an education at Missouri State University.

As for her personal life, Reding had a son named Christopher D. Taylor. She’s also survived by a grandson, a sister, stepchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

There is no public memorial. The family is asking for donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, Harmony House, and Help Give Hope.

