Fans of "The Masked Singer" have something to chew on after the September 29 episode: a tall, purple and blue cupcake with long eyelashes and huge green go-go boots. This particular masked singer would have looked out of place on "Cupcake Wars," but the judges on "The Masked SInger" were full of enthusiasm as they ventured to guess Cupcake's identity. Typically, the show draws its performers from the ranks of famous athletes, nearly forgotten actors and recording artists, and even the occasional social media influencer (via Cosmopolitan). (Has the show reached the point yet where the judges still don't know who the celebrity is after the reveal?)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO