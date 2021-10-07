CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine Play for National Parks

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago
Today (October 7), fans of the silky-smooth folk musicians, Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine (aka Sam Beam), can see the two artists perform in the beautiful great outdoors and do so with charity and preservation in mind.

Performing from Tenaya Lake and Cathedral Beach in California’s Yosemite National Park, the two musicians demonstrated both the majesty of their musicianship and the natural world. With the onset of climate change, the two musicians are attempting to bring awareness to the very real plight, they say.

The performances were sponsored by Lucky Brand with media company La Blogothèque, which includes a $25,000 donation to the National Parks and contests for fans for Taylor guitars and other gifts that will benefit the outdoors.

“As a performer, reacting to my environment has been a constant driver,” says Bird in a statement. “From my Echolocations series to Gezelligheid concerts to Play for the Parks, the idea is simple: be flexible and wait for your environment to tell you what it wants to hear. With Sam Beam and Yosemite as collaborators, this was an ideal environment.”

See Bird with Beam perform “Manifest” and his new song, “Fixed Positions.”

“No photograph can prepare a person for the scale and beauty of Yosemite,” said Beam in a statement. “It was my first visit and I was completely overwhelmed! What a blessing to be able to spend it making music with Andrew Bird—and ankle deep in water to boot!”

See Beam with Bird perform his songs, “Call It Dreaming” and “Upward Over the Mountain.”

Next summer, the two musicians will play a show together at the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

“Lucky Brand has had a long-standing history of providing artists and musicians with a platform for self-expression,” said Michael DeLellis, SVP, Head of Marketing, in a statement. “Play for the Parks is our latest content series installment that highlights artists’ voices while paying tribute to our great American landscape. We are excited to share these intimate music videos with our consumers and music lovers everywhere.”

Esquire

The Coolest National Park in Every State

America’s national parks are a treasure. A Ken Burns documentary called them "America’s Best Idea." While there are currently 63 of the “big” national parks (think Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon), the National Park Service is filled with National Forests, National Battlefields, National Historic Landmarks, and more. Some places focus more on natural beauty, while others truly celebrate the history of our great country.
TRAVEL
Only In Oregon

The 48 Ounce Margarita At Margarita Factory In Oregon Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious

Sweet and salty, boasting a winning combination of tequila and lime, there’s little more satisfying than a margarita. In Oregon, if it’s a big, boozy margarita you’re craving, your best bet is to head to Margarita Factory. As its name suggests, this restaurant specializes in Mexican-inspired spirits, with margaritas that are hailed as the best […] The post The 48 Ounce Margarita At Margarita Factory In Oregon Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
blockclubchicago.org

Lincoln Park Wine Fest Returning This Weekend After COVID-Related Delays

LINCOLN PARK — The Lincoln Park Wine Fest returns this weekend after being rescheduled three times over the past year and a half due to the pandemic. Wine Fest is 5-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday at Jonquil Park, 1001 W. Wrightwood Ave. There will be food pavilions selling top-of-the-line wines and food, according to a news release. Sommeliers and brand ambassadors throughout the park will help people learn more about wine.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The Lincoln Park wine stroll returns

CHICAGO — Do you prefer your wine red, white or rosé?. Whatever you fancy, you’ll find it at Lincoln Park Uncorked. It’s a sip and wine stroll at Armitage and Halsted that takes place on Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 6pm-9pm. Tom Barnas gives us a look at what to...
CHICAGO, IL
