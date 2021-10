Russell Wilson completed 11-of-16 passes for 152 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Seahawks 26-17 loss on Thursday against the Rams. Outside of one touchdown drive to D.K. Metcalf, Wilson was completely held in check against the Rams defense. He had Tyler Lockett open for a long touchdown in the third quarter, but his finger hit a Rams defender on his follow through causing it to dislocate. He tried to go back out the next drive, but looked super hesitant before Geno Smith took over in the fourth quarter. The status of Wilson will be one to monitor next week as he'll have about 10 days to try and heal up before Seattle heads to Pittsburgh in Week 6.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO