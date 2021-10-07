CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

‘Kinky Boots’ wows audiences as the Paramount Theatre in Aurora returns to live performances

By ashleybihunwgnam
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the cast and creative team for “Kinky Boots,” now playing at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. With COVID precautions in place, (vaccination required and checked, masks worn), live performances have resumed in this glorious performance space. Kinky Boots had it’s pre-Broadway run in Chicago 10 years ago, with a book by Harvey Fierstein, and music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper. This blockbuster show offers an evening of delight and fun as it uplifts your spirits. It is a flashy, sassy, sexy story of drag queens and big heels invading a small town; it won every major Best Musical Award including the Tony, Grammy and London’s Olivier Awards. First, Paramount Artistic Director Jim Corti talks about the upcoming 10th season in this year of return, and then Devin DeSantis (playing Charlie Price), Mark Lancaster (playing Don) and director Trent Stork join the conversation to talk about the power of this production. It’s uplifting, challenging and makes us all re-examine our views to realize the world is a better place when we accept others for who they are….Kinky Boots Plays thru October 17th, tickets can be purchased at ParamountAurora.com.

