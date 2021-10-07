Weapon found at Riverside High School, district says

GREER, S.C. — 11:25 a.m. "This morning around 9:10 am the school resource officer at Riverside High School received information that a student may have been in possession of a handgun. The SRO along with school staff quickly located the 14-year-old student who stated he had placed the handgun in another student's book bag. The second student was located and the handgun was located inside of a “cinch bag” that had been placed inside of his book bag. At this time the 14-year-old student who brought the handgun to school is being charged as a juvenile with Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. The second student is not being criminally charged due to not knowing what had been placed inside his book bag.