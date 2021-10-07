CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pegasus spyware maker ends contract with UAE after UK high court’s hacking ruling

Cover picture for the articleThe Israeli manufacturer of Pegasus spyware said Thursday it had terminated its contract with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the wake of a ruling by England’s high court that Dubai’s ruler hacked his ex-wife’s phone using the software. Andrew McFarlane, the UK’s most senior family court judge, said in...

Cherie Blair and the Dubai ruler who spied on his ex-wife’s phone with Pegasus spyware

It’s a pretty juicy story. The UK High Court has determined that the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, had his ex-wife’s smartphone hacked with the notorious Pegasus spyware, sold by the equally notorious NSO Group. Furthermore, during court proceedings between Princess Haya of Jordan and Sheikh Mohammed over...
Citizen Lab researcher disputes claims from NSO Group after UK court finds UAE ruler used Pegasus to hack ex-wife, lawyers

A member of the team at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab is questioning the actions of controversial Israeli spyware firm NSO Group in the case of Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, who had her devices and the devices of her lawyers hacked amid a UK custody battle with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, ruler of the United Arab Emirates.
Israeli Firm NSO Ended UAE Contract Over Dubai Leader’s Misuse of Spyware

Israeli-based spyware company NSO Group pulled the plug on its contract with the United Arab Emirates after Dubai’s ruler misused the firm’s Pegasus software to spy on his ex-wife and those around her, Reuters reported. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s vice president and prime minister, ordered the...
Princess Haya: Dubai ruler had ex-wife’s phone hacked, High Court rules

Few will forget the phone-hacking scandal that took down Rupert Murdoch’s News of the World in 2011 – where celebrities, politicians and members of the British Royal Family were targeted for stories. It got increasingly distasteful when it was discovered that the murdered school girl Millie Dowler’s phone had been hacked. Given the public outcry that ensued, leading to the Leveson Inquiry, you’d think that phone hacking would have come to an end – alas, it appears that is not so.
Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Hacked Wife’s Phone With Pegasus Spyware, London Court Finds

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, hacked the phone of his ex-wife Princess Haya, with whom he was involved in a long-running custody battle, using the controversial Israeli Pegasus spyware from NSO Group, a London court ruled Wednesday. The judgment, which was written in May but only released today because of a series of failed appeals by al-Maktoum, said the surveillance occurred “with the express or implied authority” of the sheikh. The presiding judge wrote: “The findings represent a total abuse of trust, and indeed an abuse of power, to a significant extent.” The court heard that Haya’s phone was repeatedly hacked as divorce proceedings were ongoing. Two of her lawyers’ phones were also hacked. In one submission, Princess Haya said: “It feels as if I am being stalked… It is hugely oppressive… I feel like I cannot breathe any more; it feels like being suffocated. I don’t want the children to live with the kind of fear that punctuates my existence at all times. They do not deserve this.” London courts have previously found al-Maktoum, who is also prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, a key British ally in the Middle East, guilty of organizing the abductions of two of his other children, Princess Latifa and Princess Shamsa.
